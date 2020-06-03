What’s Encouraging about April’s Construction Spending Slide?

The drop was not as deep as expected, but Wells Fargo Economics sees promising signals between the data’s lines

June 3, 2020
Larry Stewart
April 2020 Us Construction Spending
data: US Department of Commerce; graph: ForConstructionPros.com

April 2020 Us Construction Segments Spenddata: US Department of Commerce; graph: ForConstructionPros.comMany economic indicators unsurprisingly registered record declines in April, but construction’s 2.9% contraction was not even the largest drop in construction spending over the past two years (outlays fell 3.2% in October 2018). What’s more, spending through the first four months of 2020 is still up 7.1% compared to 2019.

“That’s not to say construction was left unscathed by measures taken to contain the pandemic, and other indicators point to a more severe pullback in activity,” suggests Mark Vitner, senior economist with the Wells Fargo Economics Group. “Construction firms slashed payrolls by nearly one million jobs during April (-12.8%), which makes us think some downward revisions may be forthcoming. April’s better-than-anticipated report also likely reflects the inherent volatility of construction data.”

The Census Bureau estimates spending on “put-in-place,” meaning outlays are accounted for as they take place over the life of a project, which often take months or years.

Nearly every major subcategory of construction spending posted a decline in April. Residential construction tumbled 4.5%, as single-family and multifamily outlays fell 6.6% and 9.1%, respectively.

“While these are certainly drastic declines, we may start to see an improvement in single-family spending now that restrictions have been eased in many parts of the country,” according to Vitner’s analysis. “Demand for new homes has been incredibly resilient (new home sales rose 0.6% in April), which will likely give builders confidence to move forward with projects."

April US Housing Starts Fall to Five-Year Low

“On the other hand, we expect more prolonged weakness in multifamily spending. COVID-19 has thus far had an acute impact on dense urban areas where the bulk of new multifamily development takes place, which may keep rental demand depressed for quite some time. While properties are holding up well on an operational basis, a torrent of new supply is set to hit the market over the next 18 months.”

Conditions do suggest that single-family residential demand could rise soon, but it’s several steps removed from certainty. Reuters reports that the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) index of national factory activity rose to 43.1 last month from 41.5 in April (the lowest level since April 2009). A reading below 50 indicates contraction in manufacturing, which accounts for 11% of the U.S. economy, but April marked the first increase in the ISM index since January.

But the same Reuters report points out that about 21.4 million U.S. jobs were lost in March and April. The Labor Department is expected to report on Friday that at least another 8 million were lost in May, pushing the national unemployment rate to 19.7%, according to a Reuters survey of economists. That would be up from 14.7% in April, and the highest since the government started tracking the series in 1948.

Nonresidential construction spending in April fell 1.8%.

With the exception of manufacturing (+0.3%), conservation and development (+1.7%), and sewage and waste disposal (+1.6%), every major category declined. Office spending declined 0.7%, but will likely slow further in coming months, as companies grapple with social distancing guidelines and allow for an extended period of remote working.

Similarly, lodging outlays slipped 0.3%, but will likely remain weak for the foreseeable future. Even as tourism picks up this summer, international and business travel will continue to be well off normal levels.

Public expenditures fell 2.5%, mostly a result of a 5.2% pullback in the highway & street category.April 2020 Us Construction Spenddata: US Department of Commerce; graph: ForConstructionPros.com

Related
Wf Pandemic General Influence A
Why a V-Shape Services Recovery from Coronavirus is Vital to Main Street
May 28, 2020
April new home sales remained relatively flat compared to March, and the share of not-yet-started homes sold increased to 30%.
New US Home Sales Outperform April Forecasts
May 26, 2020
Ag Ccorona1a
[Survey] Two-Thirds of AGC Contractors Report Coronavirus Project Delays or Cancellations
May 12, 2020
Getty Images 1217857321
House and White House Fighting for Highway Spending as Coronavirus Stimulus
May 11, 2020
Recommended
101677970 10222863240108626 4957659055892987904 N
How Can We Keep Road Workers Safe?
Work zone crashes are on the rise in 2020, causing worker injuries and deaths. What can be done to make the traveling public understand their role in keeping workers safe?
June 3, 2020
Ohio bridge&apos;s concrete keyhole tower is 169 ft tall.
Top 10 Articles Construction Contractors are Reading This Week
It’s not as coronavirus as you might think
May 30, 2020
Concrete Calculator
Concrete Calculator Short-Cuts to the Order
Concrete calculator estimates the volume and weight of concrete necessary to pour a number of common construction projects
May 29, 2020
Latest
Public
U.S. Total Public New Construction
Construction is in an accelerating growth trend.
May 20, 2020
Trucks
U.S. Heavy-Duty Truck Production
March monthly production was 33.5% below the March 2019 level.
May 20, 2020
April 2020 Us Housing Starts Detail
April US Housing Starts Fall to Five-Year Low
US housing construction fell significantly lower than forecast in the first full month of COVID-19 pandemic response, but the builders are already showing signs of resilience
May 19, 2020
Wells Fargo1
Jobless Claims Point to Further U.S. Employment Declines in May
The rate that weekly initial jobless claims are shrinking may be leveling off at a substantial level, but continuing claims just barely rose
May 14, 2020
Getty Images 641610568
Fed Cuts Rates Half a Point to Combat Coronavirus Fear
Wall-Street selloff continues after rare inter-meeting move that slashed the federal funds rate more than any single action since the financial crisis
March 3, 2020
Spending decreased from the same time last year in predominately privately funded categories like commercial (-4%), lodging (-3.9%), and amusement and recreation (-3%) construction.
Marcum: Infrastructure Spending Drives Strong Q4 Commercial Construction Index
State and local tax collections are at healthy levels, but speculatively high property values seem to be damping privately funded construction
February 25, 2020
While starts fell 3.6%, January&rsquo;s 1.57 million-unit pace was the second strongest pace of the expansion.
January US Housing Starts Fall to a Lofty Spot
US housing starts in January fell 3.6%, but their 1.57 million-unit annual pace easily beat consensus expectations and is the second strongest of this expansion
February 19, 2020