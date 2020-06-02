NAFA Opens Nominations Process for 2021 Board of Directors

The Association seeks forward-thinking professionals to help shape the future of the fleet industry.

June 2, 2020
NAFA: The Fleet Management Association
NAFA Fleet Management Association (NAFA), the vehicle fleet industry’s largest membership association, announces it is seeking candidates for its 2021 Board of Directors. The process began June 1, 2020 and concludes Thursday, October 1, 2020. To be considered, nominees must complete a Candidate Consideration Form, available online at  http://www.nafa.org/BoardCandidate

The Association seeks forward-thinking professionals to help shape the future of the fleet industry. They should have a passion for fleet management, strong strategic and critical thinking skills along with a consensus building approach to problem solving. The NAFA Board helps shape the future of the profession and set the agenda for the industry to achieve high levels of performance.

All fleet managers and suppliers whose NAFA memberships are in good standing are eligible to be considered for the NAFA Board of Directors. (Retired members, honorary members, and students are not eligible.) The deadline for submitting completed Candidate Consideration Forms is Thursday, October 1, 2020.  Candidates are not permitted to campaign for office. NAFA's Nominating Committee will review all submissions and candidates will be notified by December 4, 2020. Individuals elected to the Board of Directors begin their terms at the first meeting of the Board of Directors in 2021.

For more information, contact NAFA CEO Bill Schankel at bschankel@nafa.org


