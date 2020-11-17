NAFA Postpones 2021 Institute & Expo to August

After evaluating current circumstances, NAFA rescheduled the 2021 Institute & Expo for August 30 – September 1, 2021 to ensure an effective and safe environment.

November 17, 2020
NAFA: The Fleet Management Association
NAFA continues to evaluate the current conditions while planning to host a productive and safe in-person event in 2021. The Board of Directors met recently and proactively decided to reschedule the 2021 NAFA Institute & Expo (I&E) to Aug. 30 – Sept. 1, 2021. The meeting will take place in Pittsburgh at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 

After consulting with the city of Pittsburgh, the convention center and hotels, as well as exhibitors and members, the decision was made to postpone the event to August providing organizations and attendees more time to plan, evaluate budgets and resources, and determine staff travel for next year. 

“In light of continued concerns, it doesn’t look very promising to host a large gathering in early 2021, and postponing I&E until August ensures more time to bring the industry together," said NAFA President Patti Earley, CAFM.  “We thank everyone for the continued support and feedback as the industry is eager to come together and connect with peers.” 

This move allows for the safest experience possible while still providing a top-notch educational program and exceptional expo. The new dates include increased space available allowing NAFA to accommodate the new social-distancing restrictions required for safe 2021 events.

Registration for the event will open in February. Visit NAFAINSITUTUTE.ORG for the latest details.

