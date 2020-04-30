NAFA Fleet Management Association Names New Chief Executive Officer

NAFA Fleet Management Association (NAFA), the vehicle fleet industry’s largest membership association, announces Bill Schankel, CAE, as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Schankel has served as NAFA’s Interim CEO since August 2019. He joined the organization in September 2017 as NAFA’s Chief of Staff & Operations.

The selection of Schankel caps an extensive search process facilitated by JDG Associates, a nationwide executive search firm which specializes in placing association executives who will achieve immediate and long-term goals. The process started a large initial prospect pool which was narrowed by stages to a group who interviewed with NAFA’s Executive Search Committee, and then to a final round who met with Board of Directors’ leadership.

“NAFA’s Board of Directors conducted an exhaustive search to fill the CEO position, and interviewed many highly-qualified candidates,” said NAFA President Patti Earley, CAFM. “It was our determination that Bill not only exemplified the qualities we were searching for but also understood the unique challenges of moving our Association forward during times of uncertainty. His commitment to action-based and results-based strategies assures that NAFA will continue to lead the way for the fleet and mobility industry.”

Schankel has had oversight in NAFA initiatives such as moving the Certified Automotive Fleet Manager (CAFM) Program and Exams online, spearheading a refresh of the education materials to reflect recent innovations in fleet to better serve members, and leading staff and member leaders in expanding NAFA’s reach and value to the Fleet Industry.

Prior to joining NAFA, Schankel spent the last 20 years in roles leading associations, most recently as Executive Director for the Association of Information Technology Professionals (AITP) and America Mosquito Control Association (AMCA). Previously, Schankel has been responsible for strategic direction, operations, event management, and income development for associations including the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers, New Jersey State Bar Association, National Kitchen & Bath Association.

“I thank NAFA’s Board of Directors for the vote of confidence in light of the dramatic changes seen in the past twelve months, not only within NAFA but within our industry,” Schankel said. “It is important that we continue to deliver the services, education, and support our members expect, and the leadership that has made ‘NAFA’ synonymous with ‘fleet.’ This act supports continuity for our strategies and ensures that our Association will grow and thrive in the months and years to come.”

