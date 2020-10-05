Command Alkon to Acquire Trimble’s Construction Logistics Business

Trimble and Command Alkon announced that Command Alkon, a Thoma Bravo portfolio company and provider of a supplier collaboration platform for construction’s heavy work, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Trimble’s construction logistics business. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The acquisition will combine the best of Trimble construction logistics telematics solutions with Command Alkon’s leading fleet and workforce management offerings for the heavy work community.

Trimble’s construction logistics solutions provide ready-mix and aggregates delivery managers with tools to track, schedule, route and communicate across the fleet for efficient delivery of products. Fleets benefit from automated real-time vehicle location and status, turn-by-turn navigation, monitoring and diagnostics as well as business analytics and reporting.

Command Alkon leads the industry with its technology solutions for heavy material suppliers, haulers, and contractors in the heavy civil construction space. The company has developed a robust suite of solutions that span the industry’s value chain, and provide mission-critical technology for its customers.

“As we work on the execution of Trimble’s Connect and Scale 2025 strategy, we are continually evaluating our portfolio of businesses,” said Rob Painter, president and CEO of Trimble. “As we refocus our efforts on the company’s core construction capabilities, Command Alkon is an ideal fit for this opportunity with ready mix and aggregates business being key focus areas for their portfolio of offerings.”

“Command Alkon is committed to delivering solutions that digitize and innovate the heavy work industry, and this transaction delivers on that promise,” said Phil Ramsey, CEO at Command Alkon. “Consistent with our strategy, this acquisition will allow for more robust, lasting solutions and deliver valuable insights that drive increased efficiencies and improved decision-making across our customers’ fleets.”

Trimble’s construction logistics business has been reported as part of the Building and Infrastructure Segment. The sale will not have a material impact on Trimble’s segment or overall financial results.