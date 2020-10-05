Command Alkon to Acquire Trimble’s Construction Logistics Business

The company says the transaction will help bolster Command Alkon’s telematics solution for the heavy work industry

October 5, 2020
Command Alkon
Haulit Lr 4
Command Alkon

Trimble and Command Alkon announced  that Command Alkon, a Thoma Bravo portfolio company and provider of a supplier collaboration platform for construction’s heavy work, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Trimble’s construction logistics business. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020. Financial terms were not disclosed. 

The acquisition will combine the best of Trimble construction logistics telematics solutions with Command Alkon’s leading fleet and workforce management offerings for the heavy work community.  

Trimble’s construction logistics solutions provide ready-mix and aggregates delivery managers with tools to track, schedule, route and communicate across the fleet for efficient delivery of products. Fleets benefit from automated real-time vehicle location and status, turn-by-turn navigation, monitoring and diagnostics as well as business analytics and reporting. 

Command Alkon leads the industry with its technology solutions for heavy material suppliers, haulers, and contractors in the heavy civil construction space. The company has developed a robust suite of solutions that span the industry’s value chain, and provide mission-critical technology for its customers. 

“As we work on the execution of Trimble’s Connect and Scale 2025 strategy, we are continually evaluating our portfolio of businesses,” said Rob Painter, president and CEO of Trimble. “As we refocus our efforts on the company’s core construction capabilities, Command Alkon is an ideal fit for this opportunity with ready mix and aggregates business being key focus areas for their portfolio of offerings.” 

“Command Alkon is committed to delivering solutions that digitize and innovate the heavy work industry, and this transaction delivers on that promise,” said Phil Ramsey, CEO at Command Alkon. “Consistent with our strategy, this acquisition will allow for more robust, lasting solutions and deliver valuable insights that drive increased efficiencies and improved decision-making across our customers’ fleets.”  

Trimble’s construction logistics business has been reported as part of the Building and Infrastructure Segment. The sale will not have a material impact on Trimble’s segment or overall financial results. 

Recommended
Maxresdefault 5f6b941f51f09
Soil to Stadium Time-Lapse: Raiders' Allegiant Stadium in 3 Minutes
Time-lapse video details 32 months of construction of the Las Vegas Raiders new home, Allegiant Stadium, highlighting unique features of the domed stadium that make it an architectural and engineering marvel
September 23, 2020
Annotation 2020 09 01 111607
U.S. Transportation Secretary Announces Over $1.2 Billion in Infrastructure Grants to Airports
More than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants will be awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to 405 airports in 50 states and U.S. territories.
September 1, 2020
Labor Iq National Outlook By Industry
Construction Economic and Employment Outlook with ThinkWhy’s Jay Denton
A look at trends in construction employment prior to the pandemic and how things have changed, the latest employment data and what the future may hold.
July 14, 2020
Latest
Hydraulic leaks are a telltale sign of particle contamination.
Hydraulic Leaks Signal Particle Contamination in System
Overall, it is safe to say particle contamination wreaks havoc on components which can lead to extreme leaks, headaches, and not to mention exposure to safety issues.
July 1, 2020
Logo
Renewable Propane is What's Next for Propane Autogas
Renewable propane is taking care of fleets with the low-cost, low-carbon impact they need.
July 1, 2020
Aem Pliv
AEMP Equipment Management LIVE
June 22, 2020June 26, 2020
Virtual conference provides five days of education content and leadership training that can be applied toward your CEM/CESP renewal
Dscn0989 0287
Rate of Decline in Used Equipment Pricing Moderates
Although used equipment values continued to be lower compared to the same time frame last year, the rate of decline has moderated, suggesting used equipment values are now trending higher again.
June 9, 2020
Img 340x227 F T Xsep2015 453
Ritchie Bros. Auctions Continue to Break Attendance Records
June 2 to 3 auction in Fort Worth, TX, set a new site bidder record, registering 11,600+ people from 68 countries
June 8, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
How Samsara Can Increase Your Truck Fleet's Efficiency and Safety
Curt Bennink talks to Sarah Loaiza about how the Samsara Fleet Management System can be used to increase the efficiency and safety of your truck fleet.
June 8, 2020
A contractors’ panel at the Associated Equpiment Distributors’ (AED) Annual Summit proved there are several different ways to successfully approach fleet management.
Tailor Fleet Management Approach to Fit Business Model
There is no one-size-fits-all solution to manage a construction equipment fleet.
June 4, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 06 01 At 3 39 48 Pm
NAFA Opens Nominations Process for 2021 Board of Directors
The Association seeks forward-thinking professionals to help shape the future of the fleet industry.
June 2, 2020
Vladimir Solomyani R K Piu X Lq29 A Unsplash
A Formula for Equipment Cost Recovery
The more equipment you use, the more accurate equipment cost recovery techniques must be for bidding and reporting purposes.
May 28, 2020
Summit Supply Replacement Pads
4 Signs Rubber Pads Need to be Replaced
By being prepared and replacing your rubber pads when they are worn, you'll save downtime and money.
May 15, 2020
What Color Is Your Smoke No Type Horiz
Diesel Engines: Get to Know Exhaust Colors
Smoke from diesel exhaust can indicate issues to address
May 11, 2020
Quiring Jw Speaker
Al Quiring Towing Says SmartHeat LED Lighting Keeps Truckers Safer Two Ways
Increased illumination and automatically shedding ice and snow made J.W. Speaker SmartHeat lights a must-have tool for must-go trucks
May 5, 2020
NAFA CEO Bill Schankel
NAFA Fleet Management Association Names New Chief Executive Officer
Bill Schankel, who has been Interim CEO since August 2019, will officially be taking on the role after the association conductive an exhaustive search for the new CEO.
April 30, 2020
F 250 King Ranch 2
Towing Test: New 2020 Ford F-250 with 430 hp 7.3L V8
PickupTrucks.com road tests the 2020 Ford F-250 with the new 7.3L V8 to see how it performs and measure fuel economy towing a load
April 27, 2020
Getty Images 1132482522
Five Ways Using Old Software Can Create New Challenges
Here are five risks that outdated technology presents your construction business, even if it seems like it's working just fine.
April 24, 2020
02 Spring Cleaning 600x400
Routine Housekeeping Construction Style
Here are some tips for doing some spring cleaning in your business.
April 20, 2020
Trimble Rsz 1remote Expert Technician On Roof 1
Maintaining Equipment in a Time of Social Distancing
Using augmented reality in construction can limit some worker exposure when it comes to equipment maintenance and repairs. Virtually connect technicians to experts with AR video & audio to improve first-time fix rates, productivity and customer service.
April 16, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 04 15 At 9 13 38 Am
Update to 2020 Economic Outlook Forecasts Severe Declines In Equipment and Software Investment
Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation says the economy will continue to suffer until the public health crisis is resolved, but conditions are expected to improve in the third and fourth quarters.
April 15, 2020
Annotation 2020 04 06 171858
[VIDEO] 10 Tips to Reduce Undercarriage Costs
Slash undercarriage costs through proper acquisition, maintenance and operation.
April 9, 2020
Electrification
[VIDEO] The Electrification of the Construction Jobsite
ForConstructionPros.com conducted interviews with various manufacturers and experts while at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020 to discuss development of electric-powered alternatives to diesel.
April 6, 2020
Toolbox Talk A3 En
Save a Life by Using an IPAF Toolbox Talk
IPAF’s ‘Toolbox Talks’ series of safety presentations are ideal for use in break rooms or on work sites to allow health & safety managers or site supervisors to get key messages across at the start of a shift.
April 2, 2020
Getty Images 96340804
Trump Rolls Back Auto Fuel Efficiency Standards Below Automakers’ Abilities
New Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards require 1.5% annual improvements in mileage, despite auto industry saying it could lift efficiency 2.4% without regulation
April 1, 2020
Three Yellow Excavators Near Front End Loader 1238864
New Equipment & Your Bottom Line
A new paving season is upon us, maybe some new equipment should be too
March 23, 2020
Case
The Case for Training
Jeff Winke focuses on achieving improved productivity and worker accountability for hands-on training.
March 26, 2020