4 Signs Rubber Pads Need to be Replaced

By being prepared and replacing your rubber pads when they are worn, you'll save downtime and money.

May 15, 2020
Summit Supply LLC
Summit Supply Replacement Pads
Summit Supply LLC
Summit Supply Logo

It’s essential that your rubber pads are in top condition to operate at peak performance. Continuous machinery usage can lead to a decline in your rubber pads. This causes further machine issues like increased wear and damaged undercarriage. By being prepared and replacing your rubber pads when they are worn, you'll save downtime and money.

Here are some signs that you need to replace your rubber pads.

1. Rubber is thin

If the tread on the rubber pad is worn and the rubber is thin, it compromises the durability of the rubber pad. It can decrease the traction of the machine causing safety concerns.

2. Cracks are showing

If cracks are showing on rubber pads, the rubber pads are worn and can cause them to come loose. This means your machine will ride unevenly potentially leading to further machine issues.

3. Hardware is rusted or missing

If bolts are missing or clips are cracking on your rubber pads, it’s a sign that it is time to replace. Rust weakens the integrity of the pad and the hardware can damage road surfaces and curbs. Missing hardware can cause the pads to come off creating more issues.

4. Steel plate is showing

If the rubber pad is worn down enough that the steel plate is showing though, this may cause damage to your working terrain/surface. Surface damage increases cost and work time. Ensure that your rubber pads aren’t too worn to protect surfaces and work at optimum capacity.

Related
Solid tires in non-marking rubber protect finishes with no downtime due to flat tires.
The Benefits of Non-marking Tracks and Tires
April 2, 2020
Bolt on
Duraline Rubber Track Pads
March 26, 2020
Summit Supply Logo
Summit Supply LLC
February 23, 2012
Recommended
Red And White Signage 3962259
Proposed HEROES Act Includes Boost for Infrastructure
Pelosi unveils coronavirus relief plan known as the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act which would give another $3 trillion to the economy, with $15B going to state DOTs
May 13, 2020
Dsc 9103
Why a $2 Trillion Federal Infrastructure Package Just Isn’t Enough
To truly drive the U.S. economy forward post-pandemic, far more than $2 trillion is needed, CG/LA Infrastructure argues. But a change in perception as to what infrastructure really entails must come first.
May 12, 2020
Let's talk about loaders
Sponsored
Let's talk about loaders
Join our Live Event and hear from Bobcat about its mission to remake loaders for bigger jobs. Learn about the Bobcat R-series and new model releases. The event will take place at 2:00pm CST on May 20, 2020. Click to have a reminder sent to you.
May 11, 2020
Latest
When To Replace A Rubber Track
When Should You Replace a Rubber Track?
Continuous machinery usage can lead to a decline in your tracks which can lead to track failure.
February 25, 2020
Mattracks Zrx
ROXOR zRX Track System
Mattracks' zRX track system for the ROXOR features a patented rubber torsion system and full rubber torsion suspension for terrain conformance and maximum traction
January 29, 2020
Summit Supply Ott
Skid Steer Over-the-Tire Tracks of Steel-Reinforced Rubber
Summit Supply's over the tire pad assemblies convert wheeled skid steers to rubber tracks creating two machines in one with more control and ease of use.
January 24, 2020
Camso Steel Ott
Camso Steel Over-the-Tire (OTT) Track Solution
Camso's steel track solution for skid steers will help improve traction, mobility and performance in muddy applications
April 2, 2019
Top 10 Hot Machines to Look For at CONEXPO
This new equipment has drawn the most attention on ForConstructionPros.com since January 1
April 7, 2017
Mattracks 400M1A1 57d01e29b57a5
400M1A1 Rubber Track Conversion System
Mattracks' 400M1A1 rubber track conversion system features a hub-mounted design for fast conversion from tires to tracks with little to no vehicle modification
September 7, 2016
[VIDEO] Bobcat Releases First Redesigned Skid Steer Undercarriage in Nearly 15 Years
[VIDEO] Bobcat Releases First Redesigned Skid Steer Undercarriage in Nearly 15 Years
More open design allows machine to shed debris better, reduces vibration and allowed Bobcat to incorporate up to a 60% increase in fuel capacity on some models
February 3, 2016
Mattracks Maxim tracks 56ab731d1883b
Mattracks Maxim Track
The Maxim track's unique switch back system that enables the rear tracks to extend forward under the vehicle to nearly the rear of the front tracks taking weight off the front end
January 29, 2016
Bobcat Show Us Your Tracks 542ef6e4ca83e
Bobcat Contest is Looking for the Toughest Working Tracks
Enter by November 12, 2014 for the chance to win a new set of Bobcat rubber tracks
October 3, 2014
Sddefault 11575003 jpg
Video: Forza Construction Uses McLaren Diamond OTT Tracks on Slippery Surfaces
McLaren Diamond OTT tracks help landscapers solve traction problems on slippery surfaces year-round.
July 15, 2014
Fseriesoverthetirebartrack 10092854
Over-the-tire Bar Tracks
August 16, 2013
Sddefaultjpg 109192191 10932992
How to Get Maximum Life from Rubber Tracks
Keeping skid steer tracks clean, maintaining their tension and inspecting them regularly can cut your operating costs significantly. Here's what you need to know
May 2, 2013
2013 Vibratory Roller Up For Auction
2013 Vibratory Roller Up For Auction
Listed in Good/Average condition, this 2013 Bomag BW120AD-4 42" Double Drum Vibratory Roller is waiting for your bid. More photos and feature descriptions are available in the full listing. Click for more info before its sold!
May 13, 2020
Mattracks M3 Plus 10932630
M3 Plus Track System
May 2, 2013
Mattracks Mt Plus Pickup Track 10917948
MT Plus Pickup-Truck Tracks
Track module lays down 33 in. of traction and flotation for half-ton pickup trucks in soft underfoot conditions
April 10, 2013
Terex Loegering Vts 4 54106f2f4aa54
Loegering VTS Versatile Track System
December 5, 2012
Mattracks Brochure: LiteFoot 65M1-A1 Pickup Truck Tracks
LiteFoot 65M1-A1 independent rubber tracks fit sub-compact and compact pickup trucks and SUVs with GVWs under 5,025 lbs.
September 17, 2012
Mattracks Updated Sprositive D 10756121
Sprositive Drive Track Systems
August 6, 2012
The Artliner-BLS Clip-On Pads used by Golden Triangle Construction delivered a combined 10,000 hours on a Kobelco SK120 and a Caterpillar 312 excavator.
Track Pads Survive Eight Years/10,000 Hours
Artliner-BLS Clip-On Pads rack up over 10,000 hours while working on two different excavators
January 6, 2012
Mattracks65tracker 10453674
Litefoot 65M1-A1 Pickup Truck Tracks
November 22, 2011
Bobcat Introduces New Replacement Rubber Track Patterns
New replacement track options available for Bobcat compact track loaders, compact excavators, and mini track loaders.
June 9, 2011
Application and ground conditions will determine whether a skid-steer equipped with tracks or a compact track loader would be the best option.
Add-on Tracks Retain Market Traction
Despite the popularity of compact track loaders, add-on skid-steer track systems show they still have a place on construction jobsites.
January 26, 2011
Rubbertra 10211673
OEM Track for John Deere Machines
January 3, 2011
LiteFoot ATV Track System
Undercarriages/Tracks September 2010
Here's a snapshot of available undercarriage and track options.
September 20, 2010