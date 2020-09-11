Friday Flashback: Top 5 Construction Equipment Articles From the Archives

Check out the week's top trending equipment-related articles from the archives of ForConstructionPros.com.

September 11, 2020
AC Business Media
John Deere

The archives of ForConstructionPros.com contain thousands of articles that are still popular and relevant to today's construction business owners. Here are the week's Top 5 equipment-related articles trending on the web portal. We invite you to review them to assess their ongoing relevance to your own business -- or simply to look back at where we've been and how far the industry has come.

Proper Operation Tips for Backhoe Loaders

Optimize Earthmover Operations

What’s Next in Off-Road Diesel Exhaust Regulations?

Deciphering Bucket Alternatives

Compact Excavator Acquisition is No Small Choice

Latest
Adobe Stock 189934147
We Need to Talk About Suicide in the Construction Industry
An often-overlooked part of workplace safety is mental health; and as the leading occupation for death by suicide, it is time to take psychological safety in the construction industry seriously.
September 10, 2020
Dieci 45 30 (1)
Select Crane Sales Adds to Bare Rental Fleet
Realizing that owner operators and construction companies were hesitant to make large equipment purchases, Select Crane decided to offer more of its inventory available for bare rental.
September 9, 2020
Excavator Freeditigalphotos
How to Verify Your System is Clean After an Oil Flush
Several options are available to verify system cleanliness after a system flush, and this article explores nine of those options.
September 9, 2020
If you have to dig a trench while on a slope, be aware of the boom and arm position. When swinging, bring the boom and arm in fairly close to the machine. When coming out of the hole, bring the mast in toward the machine so the swing torque will allow the machine to swing.
Operator Skill and Excavator Setup Critical for Safe Operation on Slopes
Attention to detail and proper planning ensure safe operation.
September 9, 2020
Tools like 3D machine control, GNSS rovers, total stations and detection are increasingly becoming easy to use for project teams who need real-time jobsite intelligence.
Why Project Visualization is the Most Critical Element of Any Construction Project
Project visualization and on-demand feedback is the foundation of successful projects.
September 9, 2020
Cat Temporary Connection Boxes
Cat Releases Temporary Connection Boxes for Mobile Generator Sets
These facility connection boxes provide an easily accessible docking station to quickly connect a rental generator set to a building's electrical system, delivering temporary power in a matter of seconds.
September 9, 2020
Email Header
The Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: Should You Buy or Rent New Construction Equipment?
How can contractors determine if it's better to buy or rent their construction equipment?
September 9, 2020
Nda Img 8353
Latest Hydraulic Attachment Technology Brings Down Hospital Complex
Garrett Demolition Inc. is using a pair of hydraulic attachments for a demolition project and expecting to beat projected demo times by more than 20%.
September 8, 2020
Adobe Stock 308965518
Profit Depends on Properly Calculating Equipment Costs and Value
Ensuring profit on projects requires knowing the true cost of the construction equipment on your jobs and in your fleet.
September 8, 2020
Volvo Ce Loaders 1
Volvo Updates and Expands Load Assist Across Wheel Loader Line
Volvo CE is updating its mid-size and large wheel loaders with machine and software features that improve productivity, performance and total cost of ownership.
September 8, 2020
Dmi Sept 2020a
Dodge Momentum Index Edges Up Again In August
August increase is the second consecutive rise and a further sign the construction sector continues to post a modest recovery.
September 8, 2020
Shown with the restored 1964 JCB 1 backhoe (from left to right): George Bamford, Sir Anthony Bamford, Roland Carnaby Sr. and Roland Carnaby Jr.
JCB Shows Appreciation to Long-time Customer with Restoration of Classic Backhoe-loader
Company says thank you to Eric Carnaby & Son for its loyalty by restoring the family’s 1964 JCB 1 backhoe.
September 8, 2020
Snorkel&apos;s &apos;Mega Boom&apos; 2100SJ telescopic boom lift is the world&apos;s largest self-propelled boom lift.
Lift Equipment Adds Technology While Hitting New Heights
Key trends in scissor lifts and boom lifts include new technologies plus both low-level and extreme-reach models.
September 8, 2020
Makinex 23kW 480V Portable Generator.
Makinex Wins Most Innovative Product 2020 Award at World of Concrete
The Makinex 23kW 480V Portable Generator has been named the “Most Innovative Product of 2020” by Hanley Wood.
September 3, 2020
From materials that generate their own energy to those that provide greater structural protection, the future of building is evolving.
18 New Building Materials That Could Revolutionize Construction
These new materials are starting to generate buzz in the construction industry and could very well change the future of building.
December 14, 2018
Dsc 0732
Geith Tilting (GT) Quick Coupler
September 4, 2020
Great Lakes Dredge &amp; Dock Company&rsquo;s Rivers and Lakes Division used the Ditch Doctor from Ransome Attachments to maintain sediment-filled ditches and pockets of connecting standing water on a large dredging project in Argenta, IL.
Great Lakes Dredging Sends Sediment Flying with the Ditch Doctor
Unique attachment helps contractor finish up dewatering ditches and landscaping after they had refilled due to the viscosity of the material.
September 4, 2020
Annotation 2020 09 01 162809 2
Miron Construction Makes Little Boy's "Worker Man" Make-A-Wish Dream Come True
Joel Stave, project manager at Miron Construction, shares how the company worked with the local Make-A-Wish organization to fulfill a five-year-old boy's dream to be a "worker man" on a construction jobsite.
September 4, 2020
Crusher bucket attachments allow concrete to be accurately sized and reused as aggregate on smaller jobsites, requiring minimal investment in support equipment.
Concrete Processing Attachments Enhance Recycling Savings
Attachments allow concrete to be economically recycled on site, saving on aggregate, trucking and dedicated crushing plants.
September 2, 2020
Steel undercarriage is expensive to replace. Maximizing its useful life will have a major impact on operating costs of the machine.
Operators Drive Steel Track Undercarriage Costs
Your equipment operators are in the driver’s seat when it comes to controlling steel track machine operating costs.
September 3, 2020
Western&circledR; Prodigy&trade; Skid Steer Snowplow
Western Prodigy Skid-steer Snowplow
Wing technology with automatic movement enables wing plow performance with no additional wiring or controls.
September 3, 2020
Jdcf Cold Planer 2
John Deere E-Series Cold Planer Attachments
CP18E, CP24E and CP30E are compatible with John Deere skid steers and compact track loaders, as well as equipment offered by competitors.
September 3, 2020
Jd 210 L 01
John Deere Announces Grade Control-ready Offering for L-Series Tractor Loaders
John Deere 210L and 210L EP models are now available with grade control-ready and grade indication factory options.
September 3, 2020