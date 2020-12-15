Northern Ireland-based CP Hire has taken delivery of the JCB 19C-1E mini excavator, part of the JCB E-TECH range of fully electric, zero emissions equipment, which is set to transform the company’s ability to offer plant for operation in factories and food processing facilities.

Supplied by dealer Dennison JCB, the machine is currently being showcased to CP Hire’s rental customers across the country to fully demonstrate the significant benefits that the electric mini excavator can bring.

"We chose the JCB 19C-1E electric mini excavator, as we feel JCB is well ahead of the competition in the development of electric equipment and in its ability to deliver it to the mass rental market," said Andrew Hutchinson, CP Hire managing director. "I have full confidence that the machine and the concept will be a huge success.

He continued, “We deal with many customers working in factories and food processing facilities. We can see a demand for this machine to carry out maintenance duties whilst producing no fumes and harmful emissions — enabling powerful indoor operation without the need for expensive extraction equipment. Currently, we supply compressors and jack hammers to carry out floor breaking and similar roles, but the JCB solution will give us more power and without trailing cables on busy sites.”

The JCB 19C-1E is powered by four lithium-ion batteries, providing 20 kilowatt hours of energy storage. This is enough for a full working shift for the majority of mini excavator customers on a single charge. The 19C-1E itself is a powerful, compact model with zero exhaust emissions at point of use and one that is considerably quieter than a standard machine.