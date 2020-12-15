CP Hire Purchases First JCB Electric Mini Excavator in Ireland

The JCB Electric Mini Excavator will carry out maintenance duties while producing no fumes or harmful emissions — enabling indoor operation without the need for expensive extraction equipment.

Dec 15th, 2020
https://www.jcb.com/
JCB
48130
JCB

Northern Ireland-based CP Hire has taken delivery of the JCB 19C-1E mini excavator, part of the JCB E-TECH range of fully electric, zero emissions equipment, which is set to transform the company’s ability to offer plant for operation in factories and food processing facilities. 

Supplied by dealer Dennison JCB, the machine is currently being showcased to CP Hire’s rental customers across the country to fully demonstrate the significant benefits that the electric mini excavator can bring.

"We chose the JCB 19C-1E electric mini excavator, as we feel JCB is well ahead of the competition in the development of electric equipment and in its ability to deliver it to the mass rental market," said Andrew Hutchinson, CP Hire managing director. "I have full confidence that the machine and the concept will be a huge success.

He continued, “We deal with many customers working in factories and food processing facilities. We can see a demand for this machine to carry out maintenance duties whilst producing no fumes and harmful emissions — enabling powerful indoor operation without the need for expensive extraction equipment. Currently, we supply compressors and jack hammers to carry out floor breaking and similar roles, but the JCB solution will give us more power and without trailing cables on busy sites.”

The JCB 19C-1E is powered by four lithium-ion batteries, providing 20 kilowatt hours of energy storage. This is enough for a full working shift for the majority of mini excavator customers on a single charge. The 19C-1E itself is a powerful, compact model with zero exhaust emissions at point of use and one that is considerably quieter than a standard machine.

Related
Jcb Power Products 58efaab2a8588
JCB Generator Business Powers Ahead With Huge Rental Deal
Apr 13th, 2017
JCB Expands Network to Rocky Mountain Dealership
Jun 3rd, 2014
Jcb Logo 10825275
JCB
Mar 1st, 2012
KHL: JCB Expands North American Dealership Network
Jan 25th, 2011
Recommended
Clean Safe Essential Logo
Sunbelt Rentals Aims to Raise Awareness on COVID-19 Best Practices
Sunbelt Rentals announces it will participate in the American Rental Association's Clean. Safe. Essential. program, that aims to emphasize safe rental operations for the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Dec 11th, 2020
Remote 20teams 20insert
5 Ways Leaders Can Motivate and Inspire Remote Teams
AEM shares five useful and common-sense ways in which business leaders can motivate remote teams and help them keep pace with organizational demands and goals.
Dec 14th, 2020
From tech to equipment and everything in between
Sponsored
From tech to equipment and everything in between
Check out the Profit Matters channel. Discover helpful tips, articles and more to squeeze the most profit from your projects and improve your bottom line.
Oct 1st, 2020
Latest
With the Brokk machine Jamba Construction demolished 1,200 cubic yards of concrete and lava, completing 60% of the overall demolition.
High-End Builder Finds Robotic Solution for Historic Demolition Project
Jamba turned to a Brokk 160 robotic demolition machine to demolish the historic Belvedere Lava House.
Nov 10th, 2020
Vce Ecr25
Volvo ECR25 Electric Excavator
This compact excavator has zero exhaust emissions, and compared with its conventional counterparts, has significantly lower noise levels, reduced energy costs, improved efficiency and fewer maintenance requirements.
Oct 13th, 2020
Kubota U48-5 compact excavator
Kubota Previews New 2021 Construction Equipment with Dealers
The new 2021 models were highlighted at the Kubota Connect 2020 virtual dealer meeting
Oct 5th, 2020
Cat D6 N Ttt C10640576 5a60d5c350f8a
Friday Flashback: 5 Articles to Help You Spec, Match and Maintain Equipment
Check out the week's top trending construction equipment-related articles from the archives of ForConstructionPros.com.
Oct 2nd, 2020
Kubota KX057-4
Today’s Compact Excavators Pack in Power and Versatility Once Only Available on Larger Machines
Compact excavators are usually the first pieces of equipment on a typical construction jobsite and usually the last ones to leave.
Sep 24th, 2020
Takeuchi Tb370
TB370 Compact Hydraulic Excavator
Takeuchi's TB370 compact hydraulic excavator is the first in Takeuchi's 300 series compact excavator line.
Sep 24th, 2020
AMG saved at least $50,000 in labor in equipment costs by using robotic demolition rather than a more traditional approach with mini-excavators and hammers.
Demolition Doctors: Remote-Controlled Equipment Enables Surgical San Diego Demolition
Urban contractors realize that today’s urban demolition requires a surgical precision traditional methods and equipment can’t provide.
Sep 23rd, 2020
Takeuchi Tb257 Fr
TB257FR Compact Hydraulic Excavator
Takeuchi's TB257FR compact hydraulic excavator features a patented side-to-side offset boom combined with a tight tail swing enabling it to rotate fully with very little overhang.
Sep 22nd, 2020
Re Sized3c 909 Ecr Front Cover
LiuGong Brings 909ECR Mid-sized Excavator to North American Market
Limited tailswing midi-excavator with wide undercarriage is a multi-function tool carrier with greater lift capacity and stability.
Sep 21st, 2020
Breaker Allied In Action 10947116
Friday Flashback: 5 Articles to Help You Select and Protect Your Construction Fleet
Check out the week's top trending equipment-related articles from the archives of ForConstructionPros.com.
Sep 18th, 2020
Operation Controls 5a0c9c25d0901
Friday Flashback: Top 5 Construction Equipment Articles From the Archives
Check out the week's top trending equipment-related articles from the archives of ForConstructionPros.com.
Sep 11th, 2020
Like crawler excavators, wheeled excavators support a large number of attachments, making them a versatile addition to any fleet.
Compact Wheeled Excavators Excel in Crowded Cities
These machines thrive in applications where rubber tracked excavators and backhoes face limitations.
Aug 5th, 2020
Unleash the Power of Semi-Automatic for Excavator Machine Control Solutions
Sponsored
Unleash the Power of Semi-Automatic for Excavator Machine Control Solutions
The new semi-automatic functionality for Leica excavator machine control solutions turns complex controls into one-stick easy operations.
Dec 1st, 2020
Vc Eelectric
Electric Volvo Machines Available in North America for Prebooking August 19
Sign up to be among the first who can get one of Volvo’s new electric compact machines -- the Volvo ECR25 electric excavator and L25 electric wheel loader
Aug 4th, 2020
Bobcat E50 S6c9209 19h1 Fc Ko
Doosan Bobcat Partners with Green Machine to Produce Electric Compact Excavators
The strategic partnership will create dual-branded, electric machines to meet market demand for battery-powered solutions
Jul 27th, 2020
Mecalac introduces its innovative line of crawler skid-excavators — the new MCR Series — for superior speed, productivity, and compact operation.
Mecalac Updates MCR Series Crawler-Skid Excavators
Comprised of three models, the 6MCR, 8MCR, and 10MCR, Mecalac’s line of compact skid excavators offers speed, productivity, and compact operation.
Jun 17th, 2020
2020 Excavator Spec Guide Logo
2020 Excavator Spec Guide Features 100s of Models in All Sizes
The 2020 edition features all of the latest excavator models to help you build your construction equipment fleet.
Jun 17th, 2020
Bobcat S64 Pallet Fork S6c4443 19e2 Fc
Doosan Bobcat Partners with Ainstein on Radar Sensor Technology for Compact Equipment
Strategic partnership will leverage state of the-art technology for autonomous operations of compact construction equipment
Jun 11th, 2020
Takeuchi Tb225 Working
TB225 Compact Hydraulic Excavator
Takeuchi's TB225 features all steel construction, and provides the operator with best-in-class engine output that provides more power to increase productivity.
Jun 9th, 2020
Sunward 25 Lineup Booms
Sunward Excavator Line
Sunward now offers mini- to full-size excavators to the North American market.
Jun 4th, 2020
Kubota U55 4 Trench
Kubota U55-4 Tight Tailswing Compact Excavator
The 5-ton model is powered by a 45.2-net-hp Kubota electronically controlled Tier 4-compliant engine with common rail system
Jun 4th, 2020
Clay Eubanks, current president of Takeuchi US, will be relocate to Japan to assume the role of Director of Global Sales
Takeuchi Announces Changes to Global Management Structure and Board
Several changes were made to the worldwide management structure of Takeuchi and membership of its Board of Directors
May 28th, 2020
Mecalac 9 Mwr
Mecalac 9MWR Wheeled Excavator
75-hp model weighs up to 19,841 lbs., provides optimal stability and is lower to the ground for easy access
May 18th, 2020
Sv40 Red 3
Yanmar SV40 Ultra-tight Tailswing Excavator
Model is the first of the company’s compact equipment line to be offered in the premium red color
May 5th, 2020