Manitou Group Announces Leavitt Machinery as Top Dealer

Kevin Bitter from Leavitt Machinery is pictured here with the Manitou 2550RT Track Loader, a new product segment for Leavitt Machinery in 2020.

Manitou Group has presented Leavitt Machinery, located in Langley, B.C., with the Manitou 2019 Top Dealer Award for North America. This prestigious award is based on the overall sales performance, commitment, and customer support of Manitou Equipment.

"It is an honor to once again congratulate Leavitt Machinery for another outstanding year in 2019," said David Chickowski, Manitou managing director-West. "John, Jay, and many others on the Leavitt Team have represented western Canada since 2013. Their dedication to the brands will allow both Manitou and the Leavitt organization many years of future growth and success."

Leavitt Machinery is looking forward to exciting growth opportunities with the Manitou branded skid, track, and articulated loaders, which they are now offering to their ag customers. One of the Manitou Groups new product segment for Leavitt Machinery includes the Manitou 2550RT track loader.

"Leavitt Machinery is one of the fastest growing material handling equipment dealers in North America," said Leavitt Machinery Agriculture Product Manager Kevin Bitter. "We pride ourselves on providing a wide variety of equipment options and services for every application. With over 25 locations, including dedicated service branches and training centers, we offer new and used equipment sales, short and long term rentals, emergency and preventative maintenance, safety training and parts support."