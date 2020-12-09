Skyworks Will Expand to the Cleveland Market

Takeuchi-US has announced the expansion of current dealer, Skyworks LLC, into the Cleveland market — offering the full range of Takeuchi track loaders, excavators, and wheel loaders.

December 9, 2020
Takeuchi-US
Takeuchi Logo New Tag 2017

Takeuchi-US has announced that current dealer Skyworks LLC has expanded into the Cleveland market in October 2020. Skyworks will now offer the full range of Takeuchi track loaders, excavators, and wheel loaders from this new location. In addition to stocking parts, this location will also be an authorized Takeuchi equipment repair center to support new and existing customers.

Skyworks’ location in Fort Myers, Florida, was the first to join the Takeuchi dealer network in November 2018. Along with its new location in Cleveland, Skyworks has 15 locations throughout Florida, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Tennessee, Maryland, and Virginia.  

“Since joining Takeuchi in 2018, we have become very familiar with the Takeuchi brand,” said Jerry Reinhart, president at Skyworks. “Takeuchi produces great machines, and they continue to gain momentum in the market and people love them.”

“Skyworks has been around since 1999 and has grown to serve customers in eight states,” said Henry Lawson, director of sales at Takeuchi-US. “We are confident they will do a great job for Takeuchi in Cleveland, not only by selling our products but also by supporting our customers throughout Ohio. We are excited about Skyworks’ new location and fully believe our products will do well there.”

