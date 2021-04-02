KATO to Debut New Product Line at 2021 World of Concrete

KATO’s US-based distributor, Compact Excavator Sales, looks to debut an all-new line of excavators and a redeveloped CL35 track loader this summer at the postponed 2021 World of Concrete show, which will take place June 8-10 in Las Vegas. All of KATO’s equipment will be on display in booth O30305 in the northwest corner of the Silver Lot of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The latest generation of the company's mini-excavator line will include new iterations of a number of popular models, such as the 4,261-lb. 17V5 with a 7-ft. 2-in. dig depth and the 8,082-lb. 35V5 capable of digging up to 10 ft. 11 in. The V5 line will also debut an all-new machine, the 50V5, which features a 12-ft. 7-in. dig depth and weighs in at an easily towable 10,830 lbs. Its 44-hp Kubota engine delivers a powerful 9,100 lbs. of breakout force at the bucket.

The entire V5 mini-excavator line offers:

comfortable operator spaces in multiple configurations for open canopy or cabin;

enhanced strength and stability from tracks to bucket;

and large and accessible compartments for service and maintenance.

In addition to new excavators, KATO recently released the all-new CL35 compact track loader. The 7,639-lb. loader utilizes a 62-hp Kubota engine, pushing 6,474 lbs. of bucket breakout force. Its comfortable and spacious operating environment comes in either open canopy or enclosed cabin configurations. The easy to use and responsive pilot controls feature an ergonomic design to reduce operator fatigue. A standard auxiliary hydraulic detent switch makes operating hydraulic attachments even easier.

“Everyone at KATO is very excited about the new product line for 2021," said Bart DeHaven, KATO's director of sales for North America. "Our team really took the time and listened to the market’s demands, particularly with the new model, the 50V5, and the reintroduced CL35 machine. We’re very happy with these products and think contractors and rental stores alike will find them valuable tools in their fleet.”

All new models to be on display are currently available through KATO-Compact Excavator Sales.