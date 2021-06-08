Honda Engines expands its future of electrics at the 2021 World of Concrete trade show with the launch of the Honda eGX, an advanced electrified power unit and the company’s first battery-powered motor designed to be incorporated into OEM power equipment products for indoor and outdoor use.

The new Honda eGX is the world’s first Honda GX-quality commercial motor that can be interchanged with a Honda GX internal combustion engine on selected outdoor power equipment.

Battery Power for OEMs

Honda designed its new Honda eGX motor for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the heavy-duty industry who want to provide battery-powered options to their customers. Honda engineering and testing, coupled with quality manufacturing and system integration, give OEMs entry to the battery-powered market.

The initial applications for the Honda eGX are for rammers (model GXE2.0S) power trowels and vibratory plate compactors (model GXE2.0H) used in the construction industry; future applications are projected to include hydraulic power units and compressors. Additionally, a number of other commercial applications are being tested in various market segments.

The Honda brand and warranty give OEMs convenience in fitting the eGX into existing GX100 and GX120 applications as well as confidence in offering reliable battery powered products.

The new battery-powered Honda eGX motor was engineered to closely meet the performance output of the Honda GX100 and Honda GX120 engines, with reduced vibration and noise and no need for fuel, oil, or AC power. The new motor has a comparable shaft, mounting position and footprint as the Honda GX100 and Honda GX120 models with internal combustion engines.

Further, the dimensions of the Honda eGX and the Honda GX100 and Honda GX120 are comparable, allowing the Honda eGX to be conveniently and easily mounted into OEM rammers and vibratory plate compactors (as well as other applications) designed to house either of the Honda GX engines. In short, the new Honda eGX is an option for existing or new applications in the 100 cc to 120 cc displacement category.

Can be Used Inside

The sealed Honda eGX motor and battery pack are dust and water resistant, making them practical for use in harsh, heavy duty environments. For equipment owners, the electric motor and battery pack provide greater versatility, allowing what had been solely outdoor power equipment to be used inside. The Honda advanced electrified power unit allows for expanded work hours and eliminates costly routine servicing needs and downtime for repairs of internal combustion engine products. The Honda eGX also provides zero emissions and reduced operator fatigue.

Finally, the quiet operation makes the Honda eGX convenient and comfortable for equipment operators. The user can turn the motor on and off with a simple switch, while color-coded lights indicate on/off power status (green), battery life status (orange) and trouble status (red). Each battery pack is topped with an easy grip holder, giving the user quick access to a secure grip when handling and swapping batteries to and from the charger.

“The Honda Vision for 2030 encompasses creating and ensuring the joys of helping people make their lives better. The new Honda eGX is aligned with this vision, representing the Honda R&D strategy to balance technological innovation, performance and environmental sustainability in Honda products and operations,” says William Walton, vice president, Honda Power Equipment. “Today’s environment is shifting supply and demand toward zero emission products. But reducing operational greenhouse gas emissions is only part of the picture: battery powered power products must meet rugged performance standards required by owners while making the equipment easier for operators to use. With this new, advanced electrified power unit, Honda is supporting OEMs in commercial markets in their efforts to meet increasingly stringent regulatory standards while expanding their portfolios with strategic developments such as developing more battery powered products; enhancing service offerings; and expansion, collaboration and partnerships with customers and suppliers.”

More Work with Less Battery Power

Honda Power Equipment has an advantage in the development of new products by drawing upon the R&D and technological investments from other products and parts of the company. For example, the new Honda eGX motor is a high-power, three-phase brushless DC power unit designed for maximum performance and reliability. Much of the insulation and coiling technology from Honda generators is built into the Honda eGX, producing a high efficiency motor. The extra efficiency allows the user to do more work with less battery power.

Running at 3000 to 3600 rpm, the 2 kW class motor features internal and external cooling fans to dissipate heat. The integrated motor, power drive unit (PDU) and battery pack incorporate rubber mounts that absorb vibration resulting in less operator fatigue and longer product life. In the separated type, the motor is compatible for use on rammer products. The motor’s PDU incorporates a silicone seal and durable condenser that contribute to resistance to water, dust and vibration for reliability and high output. The Honda eGX also meets IEC62841-1 compliance.

Battery: Thermal Stability and Available Materials

The new Honda eGX is powered by a lithium ion (Li-ion) battery. The battery, assembled in series and parallel, emits no greenhouse gases, providing power for use indoors, outdoors, and in enclosed spaces, while the quiet motor lets the operator work for extended periods, and at night or near residential areas. Charged and discharged batteries can be interchanged rapidly, and the Honda quick charger (<1 hour/80 percent charge) provides maximum operating time and productivity.

Because the Honda eGX can sustain a wide range of temperature conditions, it can be used in virtually all seasons. The motor can be optimally operated at temperatures ranging from -15 to 40◦ C (5 to 104◦ F) and optimally stored at -5 to 30◦ C (23 to 86◦ F). The battery can be optimally charged from 5 to 30◦ C (41 to 86◦ F).

The Environment for Electrics

Globally, Honda produces jets, designs sustainable homes and zero-carbon facilities, advances robotics, and harnesses solar and battery power, allowing the company to relay its global knowledge and capability into the development of engines, motors and power equipment products. Honda Power Equipment signaled its new product development direction by entering the battery powered lawn and garden product market in April 2017 with the launch of Miimo, the company’s first robotic lawn mower for use in the United States. The Honda eGX is the newest generation of the experience for users who are familiar with the Honda GX engines.

Honda research indicates that industry professionals who use power equipment value product performance, reliability and the ability to carry out outdoor work more efficiently. The introduction of new technology into outdoor power equipment makes it adaptable to indoor work, fulfilling these needs, along with less noise, no direct emissions and more convenient and affordable operation.

“Tightening air quality regulations and new noise ordinances being imposed by institutions and commercial office building managers and homeowners’ associations are spurring development of battery powered outdoor power products,” said Mr. Walton. “Steadily improving motor, battery, and charging technology allows OEMs and contracting professionals to expand their equipment inventory, providing more choices in how to work most efficiently and cost effectively. Ultimately, a wider choice helps them serve their customers, improve their bottom lines and build their businesses.”

Warranty, Price, Availability

The new Honda eGX has a three-year commercial warranty; the lithium-ion battery pack and charger come with a two-year commercial warranty. More information about eGX pricing will be accessible via Honda Engine distributors when the product goes on sale to OEMs in late summer 2021.

World of Concrete is an international event showcasing leading industry suppliers and dedicated to the commercial concrete and masonry construction industries.

