Brokk Opens Major Service Center

Brokk, a manufacturer of remote-controlled demolition machines, enhances its machine refurbishment and repair, with the addition of its new Demonstration and Service Center in Missouri.

May 6, 2020
Brokk Inc.
Brokk recently opened a 10,000-square-foot service center in Missouri.
Brokk
Brokk Logo 10720437

Brokk, a manufacturer of remote-controlled demolition machines, enhances its aftermarket service capabilities, including machine refurbishment and repair, with the addition of its new Demonstration and Service Center in St. Joseph, Missouri.

The 10,000-square-foot center reduces lead times on repair and refurbishment services, allowing the manufacturer to support customers’ existing product lines. Customers can repurpose older Brokk machines with complete overhaul options, increasing fleet value and maximizing inventory flexibility with an ideal blend of Brokk equipment for their operation.

A team of technicians with more than 60 years of combined experience offers expert service and increased convenience for Brokk customers across the U.S. and Canada.

“How you support customers after a sale is what sets manufacturers apart,” says Lars Lindgren, president of Brokk Inc. “Whether it’s unexpected downtime or routine maintenance, we understand fast, convenient service options are vital to our customers’ success. To best support our customers, we’ve gathered the people and tools they need all in one centralized location.”   

The St. Joseph facility includes a full-service shop with wash bay, workshop and welding station. A staff of four full-time technicians provides an array of service options from routine maintenance to repairs and refurbishments. The Demonstration and Service Center also houses an extensive inventory of Brokk machines, attachments and parts, as well as a number of hydrodemolition robots and products for sister company, Aquajet.

At the new Brokk Demonstration and Service Center in Missouri, crews service and repair equipment in one to two weeks.At the new Brokk Demonstration and Service Center in Missouri, crews service and repair equipment in one to two weeks.

In addition to repair services, the Demolition and Service Center offers certified refurbishment for older Brokk and Aquajet models. The refurbishment process starts with a thorough inspection and analysis of all critical components including hoses, hammer seals, outrigger pads and arm bearings. From there, technicians and owners can walk through the various upgrades to match machine capabilities to operation needs.

General service takes one to two weeks, depending on whether parts replacement is needed. Machines that require extensive repairs take three to four weeks to be jobsite ready. Refurbishment timelines vary based on the extent of upgrades and if parts need to be custom ordered for older models, such as the Brokk 150 or 250. 

As an added convenience, Brokk arranges transportation to and from the center and, when necessary, provides replacement equipment from the Brokk service fleet. The service team welcomes customer mechanics to accompany equipment and assist in repair or refurbishment, creating a valuable opportunity for customers to learn more about care and maintenance of their machines.

Replacement parts are backed by a 12-month warranty. For more information or to schedule equipment repair of refurbishment, call 800-621-7856.

