Husqvarna Construction Launches New Battery System, High-Power Cutter

With K1 PACE, customers can expect power and performance equivalent to petrol-powered cutters with all the additional benefits battery powered equipment brings to both operators and the environment.

June 10, 2021
Husqvarna Construction Products
Husqvarna K1 PACE 1
K1 PACE is a high-performance battery power cutter with zero direct emissions. It has lower vibrations, smoother cutting and weight and optimal center of gravity.
Husqvarna

With the launch of K1 PACE, Husqvarna offers customers a high-power battery cutter that can handle the heavy-duty jobs. This is the first product to be launched on the company's new battery system, PACE.

“What we are presenting today is a breakthrough in the market for power cutters. We are extremely proud to introduce a high-power battery cutter that fully supports the transition to low-carbon economy the construction industry needs," says Mattias Holmdahl, global product manager, power cutters at Husqvarna Construction.

With more than 60 years of experience as a power cutter manufacturer, Husqvarna Construction has the expertise it takes to lead the development from petrol to battery-powered equipment. With K1 PACE, customers can expect power and performance equivalent to petrol-powered cutters with all the additional benefits battery powered equipment brings to both operators and the environment.

“We see an increasing number of construction companies striving for carbon-neutral workplaces and as a leading supplier we feel a responsibility to contribute, together with our partners and customers, towards greater sustainability," Holmdahl says. 

Husqvarna K1 PACE 1In addition to the power cutters and battery system, diamond blades in 12 in. and 14 in./300 and 350 mm have been optimized for battery operation.Husqvarna

The PACE battery system can be utilized for more machines as the battery-powered family expands. In addition to the power cutters and battery system, diamond blades in 12 in. and 14 in./300 and 350 mm have been optimized for battery operation. The machine is also equipped with X-Halt brake function capable of stopping the rotation of a blade in a fraction of a second for enhanced safety.

K1 PACE is on display at World of Concrete and for those who have the opportunity to try the machine, and Mattias Holmdahl promises a whole new experience.

“We know what it takes to get the high demanding jobs done, and we do not compromise on quality and safety. With K1 PACE, customers get a high-performance battery power cutter that provides zero direct emissions. They can expect lower vibrations, smoother cutting and that the machine's low weight and optimal center of gravity help reduce the strain on their body.”

K1 PACE will be demonstrated by Husqvarna Construction and the sales start will take place in stages during the second half of the year, starting in the Nordic countries. More technical data will be released at the start of sales.  

