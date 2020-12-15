Equipment Incorporated Expands Service in the South

Equipment Incorporated adds three new dealerships to serve Alabama, Mississippi and Texas — providing greater access to Doosan machines, parts and service.

December 15, 2020
Doosan Infracore North America LLC
Ei
Doosan Infracore North America, LLC

Heavy equipment companies in the South now have greater access to Doosan machines, parts and service. Equipment Incorporated has expanded with three new dealer locations.

The new Equipment Incorporated dealerships add to the company’s existing locations that serve customers across Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

Equipment Incorporated began their partnership with Doosan in 2015 at their location in Shreveport, La. In 2017, they expanded to Jackson, Miss., and have continued to grow since then. Their new dealerships in Hattiesburg, Miss.; Theodore, Ala.; and Texarkana, Texas, are their latest additions.

In Mississippi, the Hattiesburg location will serve as a satellite location focused on parts and service. According to Scott Akins, owner of Equipment Incorporated, this addition was a perfect fit, since it sits about halfway between their Jackson and Mobile dealerships. The addition means they will be able to service both markets to supplement their full-service dealerships. The location in Texarkana, which is also a parts and service location, serves a similar purpose.

The Theodore dealership will function as a full-service location in the Mobile, Ala. area. Customers will have access to Doosan machines including articulated dump trucks, material handlers, log loaders, wheel loaders, as well as crawler, wheel and mini excavators.

“We’re excited to continue to grow with Doosan,” said Akins. “We feel like it’s going to be a very good partnership and we want to continue to look in other markets as they become available. And we’re excited to have a full offering for our customers across our existing footprint.”

David Morice, Doosan regional director said, “We’re pleased with Equipment Incorporated and how the company has prospered in the South. Whether it’s a full-service Doosan location or a parts and service satellite store, we’re growing the Doosan dealer network to provide unmatched service to our customers.”

Locations

The new Doosan dealerships are located at the following addresses:

  • Equipment Incorporated  6025 Range Line Road Theodore, AL 36582
  • Equipment Incorporated — 7879 US Highway 49N Hattiesburg, MS 39402
  • Equipment Incorporated — 7408 Hampton Road Texarkana, TX 77503
