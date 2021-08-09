Ritchie Bros. to Acquire Euro Auctions and Expand International Presence Into EMEA Region

The acquisition will expand Ritchie Bros.' overall footprint and access to equipment, while also tapping into new revenue streams with service offerings to Euro Auctions customers.

August 9, 2021
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
Ritchie Bros logo 57c4bdee19b51

Ritchie Bros., a leading global asset management, disposition and services company, and Euro Auctions, Europe's leading plant and machinery auction house, have jointly announced that they have entered into an agreement under which Ritchie Bros. will acquire Euro Auctions for an enterprise value of £775 million (approximately US$1.08 billion). Under terms of the transaction, Ritchie Bros. will acquire 100% of the equity of the companies comprised within the Euro Auctions group.

Founded in 1998, Euro Auctions conducts unreserved heavy equipment auctions with on-site and online bidding under the brands Euro Auctions and Yoder & Frey, with 200+ employees in 14 countries. In 2020, the company conducted 60 auctions, selling close to 90,000 items for £484+ million across its nine locations in the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, Germany, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Australia and the United States. Similar to Ritchie Bros., Euro Auctions also sells items through a timed auction format and a daily marketplace with Buy Now and Make Offer options.

"Ritchie Bros. and Euro Auctions are an ideal fit with a united goal to make asset insights, service offerings and disposition solutions easier than ever," said Ann Fandozzi, Ritchie Bros. CEO. "Euro Auctions has an incredibly talented team, with expertise in asset sourcing, auction operations, sales, and customer service. Their 'can do' attitude and entrepreneurial spirit combined with technology has helped them adapt and grow, in much the same way as we have. This acquisition significantly accelerates our strategy to drive revenue and earnings growth and add shareholder value by continuing to expand our capabilities in new channels, sectors, regions, and customer segments."

Derek Keys, Euro Auctions founder and director, added, "Dave Ritchie and his brothers were a big inspiration for my brothers and I in the creation of Euro Auctions. We modeled much of what we do off Dave's customer-centric philosophy, which still runs through Ritchie Bros. today. Bringing us together will drive value for customers, as we provide more equipment, solutions, and services to the many industries and regions in which we operate."

Ritchie Bros. will be retaining Euro Auctions employees and its brand. This will expand Ritchie Bros.' overall footprint and access to equipment, while also tapping into new revenue streams with service offerings to Euro Auctions customers, including inventory management services, data solutions, financing, warranty, insurance, inspections, refurbishing, shipping and more.

Ritchie Bros. has secured employment arrangements with key management of the Euro Auctions business, including Derek Keys, who will continue to be involved for a minimum of three years post-closing. It is intended that Jonnie Keys will assume a senior leadership position, and Lynden and Trevor Keys will be retained as sourcing leads.

The transaction was approved by the Board of Directors of Ritchie Bros. and is expected to close in late 2021 or early 2022, subject to regulatory clearances and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

