Caterpillar Bows Out of bauma 2022 But German Dealer Will Continue to Display

Zeppelin, one of Caterpillar's largest dealer partners, will assume sole responsibility for the display at the world's leading industry trade fair.

August 12, 2021
Becky Schultz
Caterpillar - Cat
At bauma 2019, Caterpillar introduced 20 new models, including the 330 GC, 330 and 336 Next Generation excavators.
At bauma 2019, Caterpillar introduced 20 new models, including the 330 GC, 330 and 336 Next Generation excavators.
Caterpill 10210679

Caterpillar announced that Zeppelin Baumaschinen GmbH, the Cat dealer in Germany and in 12 other countries in Europe and Eurasia, will assume responsibility for display of Caterpillar construction equipment, services and solutions at bauma 2022 in Munich, Germany, which will be held October 24-30, 2022. Previously, Caterpillar exhibited as a corporate entity, with the two companies sharing a joint stand at the world’s leading trade fair.

For the 2022 show, Zeppelin, one of the largest Caterpillar partners in the world, will assume sole responsibility for the display. According to Christophe Pelé, Caterpillar vice president with responsibility for Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Eurasia (EAME), the move reflects a shift in the company's marketing direction.

“We know the Zeppelin team will create an outstanding experience at the 2022 edition of bauma," he said. "Beyond supporting Zeppelin for the show, Caterpillar is focused on delivering ongoing interactions with customers by expanding its marketing engagements across Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Eurasia, using multiple channels."

In the announcement, Michael Heidemann, vice chairman of the Management Board at Zeppelin, stated, “We are proud to present to our customers at bauma 2022 the latest products from Caterpillar, the world’s leading manufacturer of construction equipment, together with the excellent services provided by Zeppelin. We look forward to personal contacts with our many business partners. Our commitment to bauma is a clear signal to our customers in Germany, Europe and Eurasia that you can rely on Zeppelin.”

At the last bauma exhibition, held April 2019, the joint Caterpillar and Zeppelin exhibit covered more than 9,000 sq. meters in the main indoor exhibit, with 64 machines plus technologies and services on display. Caterpillar introduced 20 new models, plus announced details of its electrification strategy at the event.

bauma, held every three years, is the world’s leading trade fair for construction machinery, building material machines, mining machines, construction vehicles and construction equipment. In 2019, the event hosted more than 620,000 visitors from over 200 countries and roughly 3,700 exhibitors covering a record 614,000 sq. meters of exhibit space.. 

The global event was originally scheduled to be held from April 4 to 10, 2022, but ongoing uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic led the show organizer to delay the event to October 24 to 30, 2022.

Caterpillar is not alone among leading manufacturers choosing not to exhibit next year. Volvo Construction Equipment and JLG Industries announced earlier this Spring that they would not be exhibiting, citing changes in marketing strategy, and JCB indicated it was "very unlikely" that it would exhibit at bauma or other trade shows, citing that the pandemic has taught the company "how to do business differently."

Information provided by Caterpillar and edited/enhanced by Becky Schultz.

