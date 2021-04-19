JLG Announces Plans to Miss bauma 2022

JLG Industries, an Oshkosh Corporation company has announced it will not attend bauma 2022.

Karel Huijser, JLG’s general manager and vice president for EMEAIR, said, “The global pandemic inflicted a change in behavior among our employees, our partners, and our customers. Technology accelerated and improved virtual experiences. Online collaboration, engagement, and sharing of information is allowing us to build a 'new perspective' and made us reconsider some of our more traditional marketing efforts. As a result, we have and will continue to leverage and invest in these new and evolving technologies to showcase JLG products in innovative and exciting ways, to engage and collaborate with our global customer base.”

According to Huijser, JLG will take the opportunity to feature JLG solutions and evolve their line of low-level access solutions, as well as their electrified and sustainable technologies. They plan to invest in digital engagement, while pairing it with smaller, more local events that minimize their carbon footprint.

Information provided by JLG and edited by Alexis Brumm.