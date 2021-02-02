JLG Industries Appoints New Senior Vice President of Product Development and Management

Rob Messina rejoins JLG Industries' Access team as senior vice president of product development and product management to carry out the Access Segment’s innovative product roadmap.

February 2, 2021
JLG Industries Inc.
Rob Messina
Rob Messina
JLG Industries, Inc.
Logo Jlg

JLG Industries, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation company and global manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) and telehandlers, announced that Rob Messina has rejoined the company’s Access team as senior vice president of product development and product management.

The company’s Access business includes a broad range of world-leading aerial and lifting equipment, including JLG boom lifts, scissor lifts, low-level access lifts, vertical access lifts, stock and order picker lifts, towable lifts and telehandlers, as well as Jerr-Dan towing and recovery equipment. In this new role, Messina will lead the global JLG and Jerr-Dan product development and product management teams.

“During these challenging times, having experienced and steady leadership is more important than ever. We are fortunate to have industry leading talent across the entire Oshkosh organization,” said Frank Nerenhausen, Oshkosh executive vice president and president, JLG Industries. “Rob is no stranger to the Access Segment. He led product development for JLG from 2013 to 2015, before taking on several key strategic initiatives across Oshkosh business units.

“Rob brings back a wealth of knowledge and experiences gained during his tenure at Oshkosh, where he was instrumental in leveraging and advancing innovation and technology across all segments of the business. His expertise in these areas will play a critical role in continuing to execute on the Access Segment’s innovative and industry-leading product roadmap.” 

Messina has been with Oshkosh since 2010, serving in various engineering, product management and technology roles. Prior to Oshkosh, he worked at Chrysler in both engineering and manufacturing positions. Messina holds a BSME in Mechanical Engineering from Michigan Technological University and a MSME in Mechanical Engineering from Oakland University.

“I’m passionate about innovation and excited to lead our organization in the development of products that will redefine the job site of the future,” said Messina. “This new opportunity will allow me to bring my past experience with the Access Segment and my broader experience within the Oshkosh organization together to shape the future of the JLG and Jerr-Dan product lines. Moving forward, we will continue to focus on the company’s product strategy to elevate access across three pillars, safety, productivity and technology, in support of tomorrow’s connected job sites and smart cities."

