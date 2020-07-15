Trump Counters Biden in Infrastructure Talks

Speaking in Atlanta just one day after Biden unveiled his "Build Back Better" plan, Trump announced his own plans to cut infrastructure red tape and move projects forward "Faster, Better, Stronger"

July 15, 2020
Jessica Lombardo
White House/YouTube

President Trump has talked about boosting funding for infrastructure since his campaign began in 2016 but we have yet to see any substantial funding come to fruition. As his bid for re-election is just months away, the president is again turning to infrastructure as a way to gain support from voters. 

On Wednesday, the President discussed rolling back the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) speaking at UPS in Atlanta, touting the importance of infrastructure to the movement of goods and services. 

“For decades the single biggest obstacle has been the mountains and mountains of bureaucratic red tape in Washington,” Trump said. “All of that ends today. We’re doing something very dramatic. We just completed an unprecedented top to bottom overhaul of the infrastructure approval process that has cost trillions of dollars and delays like you wouldn’t believe. 

"This means better roads, bridges tunnels and highways for every citizens across our land. We’re reclaiming America’s proud heritage as a nation of builders and a nation that can get things done."

The announcement will unilaterally weaken NEPA, limiting public review of federal infrastructure projects to speed up the permitting of freeways, power plants and pipelines. In doing so, the Trump administration claimed it will save hundreds of millions of dollars over almost a decade by significantly reducing the amount of time allowed to complete reviews of major infrastructure projects.

"Under the last administration a mere 7% of projects for Federal highways were processed within two years. Now two years won’t be the exception, it will be the rule. This will reduce approval times for highways alone by at least 70%," Trump said. "This NEPA update will shorten average environmental review time from an unacceptable four-and-a-half years to just two years—ensuring that safe, modern and resilient infrastructure can be built in record time while continuing to protect America’s environmental heritage.

"There will never be a veto for America’s future. My commitment to each of you is very simple. America’s infrastructure will be the envy of the entire world as it was many many years ago. Together we are building our incredible future with American hands, American heart and American steel. As your president I have never been more determined that America's infrastructure will be second to none. Under this administration we will always put America first." 

Recently, NEPA lawsuits slowed the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipeline, two projects supported by the president. 

Good News for Construction

Moving projects forward faster is great for the construction industry as we continue to recover from the COVID-19 crisis. Republican lawmakers, the oil and gas industry, construction companies, home builders and other businesses have long said the federal permitting process takes too long, and accused environmentalists of using the law to tie up projects they oppose. Federal and state projects will benefit from fewer delays and the nation will benefit if these projects are done safely and correctly. 

"We want to streamline the process, cut the red tape and make sure the environment is protected," Russell McMurry, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Transportation said. "This is another environmental process improvement that will make life much easier for people like us at the department of transportations across the nation to deliver infrastructure projects."

"We will not allow our nation to be hamstrung by wasteful Washington regulations," Trump said. "The Biden administration opposed all of our permitting reforms and wants to increase the length of the permitting process. Biden is happy to tie up projects in red tape and we want to get things built. Unbelievable." 

The Cost of Cutting Red Tape?

Cutting infrastructure red tape has been a priority of the Trump administration to the dismay of some in our country. In August 2017, President Trump issued Executive Order (EO) 13807, to reduce unnecessary duplication and uncertainty in the Federal environmental review and authorization process that can delay major infrastructure projects and hold back the American economy.

EO 13807 established a One Federal Decision policy for Federal environmental reviews of major infrastructure projects which sets a goal for completing environmental reviews for major infrastructure projects within two years instead of the 10 it can sometimes take. 

Revising the 50-year-old NEPA law through regulatory reinterpretation is one of the biggest — and most audacious — deregulatory actions of the Trump administration, which to date has moved to roll back 100 rules protecting clean air and water, and others that aim to reduce the threat of human-caused climate change.

On Tuesday, Biden announced his plan and promised to reverse those roll backs in order to protect citizens and our environment.

In addition, environmental and racial justice groups are opposed to the move as they cast NEPA as a safeguard for low-income and minority communities that are disproportionately located near heavy-polluting industrial operations.


Img 5171
Five Ways to Overcome COVID-19 Challenges in the Asphalt Industry
Asphalt paving and construction operations are essential to keeping our economy running. From face coverings to social distancing, workers need to protect themselves and their co-workers from the Coronavirus. Here's how.
July 13, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 07 14 At 3 51 45 Pm
Biden Unveils His Plans to Rebuild Infrastructure & Create Jobs
The Democratic presidential candidate released his "Build Back Better" plan to put $2 trillion into green infrastructure and energy over four years and create millions of jobs.
July 14, 2020
American Flags And Pins On White Background 4669109
Infrastructure Being Discussed as Part of Campaign Policy
Both major party presidential candidates are ramping up infrastructure rhetoric and making transportation a hot topic as the November election draws closer.
July 13, 2020
Austin Highwayconst
550+ Infrastructure Projects Critical to Stimulating the U.S. Economy and Creating Jobs
Projects cover all infrastructure sectors, have an overall investment value of about $1 trillion and stand to create as many as 2.4 million jobs
July 9, 2020
Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 4.8 million in June, and the unemployment rate declined to 11.1%.
Infrastructure Construction Jobs Decline Even As Construction Adds 158,000 Workers In June
Gains in June are concentrated in home building as state and local governments postpone or cancel roads and other projects in the face of looming budget deficits
July 7, 2020
Nlc Data1
65% of Cities Cutting Infrastructure Projects in the Face of $360B Revenue Pitfall
National League of Cities study shows 70% of cities have not received funding through the CARES Act and 24 states have not yet announced plans to distribute Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds to local governments
July 7, 2020
Green And White Train Near Train Terminal During Daytime 90550
ASCE Releases COVID-19 Infrastructure Report Card
The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) released a 14-page report on how the Coronavirus pandemic is making the condition of our already crumbing roads and bridges even worse.
July 6, 2020
Streetwindy/Pexels
COVID-19 Causing Faster Depletion of the Highway Trust Fund
Prior to the pandemic, the Congressional Budget Office projected the Highway Trust Fund would run out of money in mid-2021. Now, with Americans driving less, the Highway Trust Fund will reach insolvency far sooner than first predicted.
July 6, 2020
Worker 1895691 1920
Where Does the Infrastructure Bill Stand Today?
Updated 7/2: AEM President Dennis Slater Makes Statement Upon Signing of Infrastructure Bill
July 2, 2020
AED President Issues Statement After House Passes INVEST in America Act
In order to urge the Senate to act, AED is providing a drafted letter package to send to your local Senators.
July 1, 2020
103999365 2739674386308928 1678089566891292469 N
How Inaction on Funding for Infrastructure Trickles Down to Impact Workers
The Brookings Institute says that 1 out of every 10 jobs in America is related to infrastructure. What happens to those workers if we don't get the funding needed to keep projects going? We don't want to find out.
June 18, 2020
Image Of Old Building On American Banknote 4386157
House Vote Today on Infrastructure Bill
The House will cut short its work week and vote Wednesday, July 1st, on a $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill that Democrats hail as transformative and Republicans dismiss as doomed.
July 1, 2020
Photo By Vishal Shah From Pexels
U.S. Chamber of Commerce Urges Bipartisan Action on Infrastructure Legislation
Indicating current partisan legislation is unlikely to pass, the Chamber urges bipartisan solutions to address the nation’s urgent infrastructure needs
June 30, 2020
60222858 10102862432899013 1073438882776743936 N 5cdc6dbbd227b 5dcc37607406a
Three Things the Asphalt Pavement Industry Needs to Watch in Congress
Our roads and highways are in desperate need of repair and the industry needs Congress to do something about it. Keep an eye on these thee things happening in Washington this summer.
June 26, 2020
106537713 3021483274597568 7229854702570079132 O
Summary Breaks Down 'Moving America Forward' Act
A 96-page summary of the Moving Forward Act breaks down the specific sector-by-sector infrastructure investments inside the INVEST in America Act surface transportation reauthorization bill
June 26, 2020
Cnt 229 Thumb
[NEWS TRACKER] Will Infrastructure Funding Plans Pass Before FAST Act Expires?
Democrats in the House of Representatives have introduced a $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill, and the White House has ordered the U.S. Transportation Department to devise a $1 trillion infrastructure funding bill.
June 25, 2020
Dsc 0225
Survey Data Shows Construction Activity Returning To Pre-Coronavirus Levels
Survey shows construction activity is returning to pre-coronavirus levels in many parts of the country and some firms are beginning to add workers
June 19, 2020
103964773 1169014556794073 2087700526101987826 O
20 Transportation Projects to Receive $906 Million in INFRA Grants
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced a $906 million investment to revitalize America’s infrastructure
June 19, 2020
104900622 10158080538005973 6932085916775126720 O
Democrats 'Moving America Forward' Bill Focuses on Resilient Infrastructure
The $1.5 trillion bill includes a $500 billion transportation package but Republicans fear it focuses too much on climate change
June 19, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 06 19 At 11 07 21 Am
Highways Drive America Campaign Launched to Raise Awareness for Infrastructure Funding
The Highway Materials Group launched the initiative which will bring awareness to how investment in our nation’s surface transportation can drive economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.
June 19, 2020
Close Up Photo Of Gray Concrete Road 1197095
AED President Says 'No More Excuses' on Infrastructure Investment
AED's Brian P. McGuire urges bipartisan action stating it is "long overdue for our leaders in Washington to provide substantial, long-term surface transportation investments."
June 19, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 06 18 At 7 30 49 Am
Why Infrastructure Investment Can't Wait
At the end of September, the last surface-transportation reauthorization expires. New federal infrastructure legislation can be a path to addressing problems that will only get costlier and more cumbersome without a major bipartisan push now.
June 18, 2020
83601242 623126111882167 8112057651973454747 N
Trump Finally Plans His $1T Infrastructure Boost
The existing U.S. infrastructure funding law is up for renewal by Sept. 30, and the administration sees that as a possible vehicle to push through a broader package
June 16, 2020
Annotation 2020 06 15 171139
Interactive Tool Highlights How Federal Highway Investment is Being Used
Interactive tool for the first time provides a clear look at how and where each state invests its transportation tax dollars
June 15, 2020
Aem
Jumpstarting the COVID-19 Recovery: Infrastructure Plays Key Role
Equipment manufacturers, now more than ever, are doubling down on efforts to communicate to lawmakers about the important role federal infrastructure investment should play as part of our national economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
June 15, 2020