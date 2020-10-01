10 Big Construction Stories This Week: Raiders Stadium Built in 3 Minutes

The most-read stories of the week include a time-lapse, Fluor-led JV quits Baltimore’s Purple Line project, a high-tech hardhat, black workers sue contractor for allowing racial abuse, 2021 Chevy Silverado gets payload, towing capacity boost

October 1, 2020
Photo credit: © Farragutful No changes made. Creative Commons license: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en
10. [NEWS TRACKER] House Passes Continuing Resolution to Fund FAST Act through 2021

Reauthorization plan would commit to FAST Act adding $13.6 billion to the Highway Trust Fund from general funding; plus more construction industry news on the October 1, 2020, edition of Construction News Tracker

9. World of Concrete Schedules New 2021 Conference DatesWoc1 5f739474a937a 5f7394946d1ea

WOC 2021 will take place later in the year

8. Hyundai Heavy Industries Emerges as Top Contender to Acquire Stake in Doosan Infracore

The acquisition could see the merger of Hyundai Construction Equipment and Doosan Infracore into a global construction equipment powerhouse

7. Asphalt Producers Recycle 97 Million Tons of Old PavementsAsphalt Recycling

The National Asphalt Pavement Association and Federal Highway Administration release results of their latest industry survey

6. Construction Worker Dies After Fall at Air and Space Museum

A drywaller died Monday after a fall from a 'hoist' while working on the renovation of the National Air and Space Museum on Washington D.C.'s Capital Mall

5. 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Adds Multi-Flex Tailgate and Trailering Enhancements2021 Chevrolet Silverado Multi Flex Tailgate 02 5f7251005e114

The available six-function tailgate offers offers Silverado customers easier access to bed cargo, enhanced loading solutions and a standing workstation

4. Black Construction Workers File Suit Alleging Employers Do Not Stop Racial Abuse

Four elevator mechanics say they were subject to racist slurs from supervisors, nooses and racist graffiti in their workspaces

3. Advanced Technologies Continue to Revolutionize the HardhatGuardhat Product Photo Jpeg 5f6d0ba3dc935 5f6d0bc54c8ce

Lantronix Inc. has integrated its IoT wireless connectivity and power management technologies into the Guardhat Communicator smart hardhat

2. Fluor-Led JV Quits Huge Public-Private Partnership Building Baltimore’s Purple Line

Purple Line Transit Partners dispute $800M in cost overruns and the Maryland Transit Admin. is looking for contractors to finish the half-done $5.6B transit line

1. Soil to Stadium Time-Lapse:Allegiant Stadium2 Raiders' Allegiant Stadium in 3 Minutes

Time-lapse video details 32 months of construction of the Las Vegas Raiders new home, Allegiant Stadium, highlighting unique features of the domed stadium that make it an architectural and engineering marvel

July 27, 2020