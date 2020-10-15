Week’s 10 Big Construction Stories: Prevailing Wage Repeal Hurts Wisconsin

October 15, 2020

10. Kinedyne Enhanced Grip Link Tire Chains

Highway and off-road chains provide added traction in slippery conditions on tires with a broader surface face and extra-deep treads


9. Softwood Lumber Prices Jump 27% in September

Construction input prices increased 1.6% in September with nonresidential construction input prices up 1.4% for the month

 

8. Construction Backlog Declines But Optimism Remains

ABC's Construction Backlog Indicator fell to 7.5 months in September, a decline of 0.5 compared to August

 

7. Skid Steers and CTLs Prove Cost-effective Finish Grade Alternatives

Equipped with a box blade, grading attachment or six-way dozing blade and grade control solution, the CTL or skid steer doesn’t stop until grade is achieved

 

6. Elgin to Manufacture Broom Badger in 2022

Following the end of a strategic agreement with Challenger Manufacturing Ltd., Elgin Sweeper will Manufacture Broom Badger in 2022

 

5. Virtual Reality Brings Innovation, Efficiency to Construction

The ability to train, measure and certify people through virtual reality is incredibly valuable and can save construction companies large amounts of money each year

 

4. Opportunities for Mixed Reality and Smart Glass Technology in Construction

ThirdEye's smart glasses technology can improve efficiency, productivity and worker safety on the jobsite

 

3. Highways Coronavirus Relief Act Introduced in House

H.R. 8300 was introduced by Representative Rodney Davis last month to provide for a temporary increase to the Federal share for certain highway projects

 

2. 6 Things to Include in Every Construction Contract

Addressing these six topics in every construction contract can minimize confusion, make clear everyone’s respective responsibilities and should reduce disputes

 

1. Prevailing-Wage Repeal Slashed WI Wages, Exported Jobs and Taxes, Cut No Costs

Nonpartisan, non-profit research finds no state that has repealed prevailing wage has received the benefits claimed by politicians, but they have damaged their own construction industries

Latest
The One South First (Domino Sugar) project was a 42-story commerical/residential building featuring punched window openings - demonstrating an important advancement in the use of 3D-printed forms.
The Winner of the PCI Sidney Freedman Craftsmanship Award
The Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute announced the winner of the ninth annual Sidney Freedman Craftsmanship Award - The Gate Precast Company for Domino Sugar (New York City) project
October 9, 2020
Microsoft Teams Image
Hops & Highways Episode Two: Women in Construction, Airport Incentives & Build America Friday
In this episode of Hops & Highways, Jess & Dormie discuss a new study showing female careers in construction are increasing and also talk about a new bill that would incentivize the early completion of airport projects
October 9, 2020
Trimble
10 Big Construction Stories Last Week: Treasury Starts Forgiving PPP Loans
The 10 most-read stories of the week also includes Caterpillar’s Weir Oil & Gas acquisition, 3 killed in a construction-site stairwell collapse, guide to how much money the FAST Act extension will send your state for road, and more
October 8, 2020
Maxresdefault 5f7d081db7e3b
Fed Chair Jerome Powell Calls For Stimulus on the Morning Trump Flip-Flop-Flips on Negotiations
UPDATED 10/7/2020 -- Powell warns weakening employment presents 'tragic' risk of doing too little to prevent recession, as construction backlogs weaken, and the president ends, then reopens stimulus negotiations
October 6, 2020
3 Killed, 1 Injured in Stairwell Collapse of Houston Building Under Construction
The partial collapse began near the 13th and 14th floors of the 16-story building in Houston, TX
October 5, 2020
Ftr News
FTR Reports Preliminary North American Class 8 Truck Orders Surge in September to 32,000 Units
September Class 8 order activity was up 55% month over month and 160% year over year.
October 5, 2020
Screenshot 2020 10 07 103438
Construction Update: The Week's Top 10 Stories
Becky Schultz of Equipment Today and Larry Stewart of ForConstructionPros.com talk about the stories that got the most contractors' attention over the last seven days
October 2, 2020
Microsoft Teams Image
Hops & Highways Episode One: FAST Act Extension, Debate Debacle & Build America Friday
In the premiere episode of Hops & Highways, Jess & Dormie discuss the FAST Act Extension, funding implications and share some construction good news.
October 2, 2020
Photo credit: © Farragutful No changes made. Creative Commons license: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en
10 Big Construction Stories This Week: Raiders Stadium Built in 3 Minutes
The most-read stories this week include a time-lapse, Fluor-led JV quits Baltimore’s Purple Line project, a high-tech hardhat, black workers sue contractor for allowing racial abuse, 2021 Chevy Silverado gets payload, towing capacity boost
October 1, 2020
Adobe Stock 345606044
Construction Training During a Pandemic
Training may look a little different this year, but it's still important to engage your crew to ensure the long term success of your construction business.
October 1, 2020
HUS Bridge Hospital, Finland received The Best Public Project award.
Trimble Announces Tekla 2020 Global BIM Awards Winners
The Tekla Global BIM Awards have welcomed projects that exhibit innovation and push the boundaries of structural engineering and BIM.
October 1, 2020
Oct. 2 is MFG Day.
Trade, STEM Careers Highlighted on Manufacturing Day
Observed on Oct. 2, MFG Day reveals the reality of modern manufacturing careers by encouraging thousands of companies and educational institutions around the nation to open their doors to students, families, teachers, and community leaders.
October 1, 2020
Adobe Stock 344174575 Editorial Use Only
Amazon to Put 1,000 New Distribution Hubs in the Suburbs
Speculation about the ecommerce giant converting unused mall space likely underestimates how many will be new construction
September 29, 2020
Black Construction Workers File Suit Alleging Employers Do Not Stop Racial Abuse
Four elevator mechanics say they were subject to racist slurs from supervisors, nooses and racist graffiti in their workspaces
September 29, 2020
World of Concrete 2021 has moved dates.
World of Concrete Schedules New 2021 Conference Dates
WOC 2021 will take place later in the year.
September 29, 2020
Construction Worker Dies After Fall at Air and Space Museum
A drywaller died Monday after a fall from a 'hoist' while working on the renovation of the National Air and Space Museum on Washington D.C.'s Capital Mall
September 28, 2020
Purple Line construction at the Paul S. Sarbanes Transit Center in Silver Spring, Maryland. Photo credit: © Farragutful No changes made. Creative Commons license: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en
Fluor-Led JV Quits Huge Public-Private Partnership Building Baltimore’s Purple Line
Purple Line Transit Partners dispute $800M in cost overruns and the Maryland Transit Admin. is looking for contractors to finish the half-done $5.6B transit line
September 28, 2020
Allen Engineering, concrete equipment manufacturer, is celebrating more than 1,000 days without lost time due to injury.
Allen Engineering Celebrates Over 1,000 Days Without Lost Time Due to Injury
Allen Engineering celebrates over 1,000 days without lost time due to injury.
September 25, 2020
Capture
US DOT Will Push Innovation with E-Ticketing, Digital As-Builts, Overlay Materials in New Round of EDC
U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced seven innovations it will support in the sixth round of its "Every Day Counts" (EDC-6) collaboration with state, local and tribal transportation agencies.
September 23, 2020
Maxresdefault 5f6b941f51f09
Soil to Stadium Time-Lapse: Raiders' Allegiant Stadium in 3 Minutes
Time-lapse video details 32 months of construction of the Las Vegas Raiders new home, Allegiant Stadium, highlighting unique features of the domed stadium that make it an architectural and engineering marvel
September 23, 2020
Jeff Ward.
PSG Names New CEO
Pure Safety Group has named a new CEO.
September 23, 2020
Cim 25th Anniversary Rev 768x593
Concrete Industry Management Program’s National Steering Committee Announces New Board
The National Steering Committee (NSC) for the Concrete Industry Management (CIM) program recently announced their new board members.
September 23, 2020
The Norwegian government recently proposed to the Norwegian parliament to launch the carbon capture project at the HeidelbergCement Norcem cement plant of Brevik, Norway.
Norway Picks HeidelbergCement for World's First Carbon Capture Project at a Cement Plant
The Norwegian government proposed to the Norwegian parliament to launch the carbon capture project at the HeidelbergCement Norcem cement plant of Brevik, Norway.
September 22, 2020
James Lobusch
NLB Corp. Hires James Lobusch
NLB Corporation hired James Lobusch as capital sales representative.
September 22, 2020