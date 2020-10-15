Week’s 10 Big Construction Stories: Prevailing Wage Repeal Hurts Wisconsin

10. Kinedyne Enhanced Grip Link Tire Chains

Highway and off-road chains provide added traction in slippery conditions on tires with a broader surface face and extra-deep treads





9. Softwood Lumber Prices Jump 27% in September

Construction input prices increased 1.6% in September with nonresidential construction input prices up 1.4% for the month

8. Construction Backlog Declines But Optimism Remains

ABC's Construction Backlog Indicator fell to 7.5 months in September, a decline of 0.5 compared to August

7. Skid Steers and CTLs Prove Cost-effective Finish Grade Alternatives

Equipped with a box blade, grading attachment or six-way dozing blade and grade control solution, the CTL or skid steer doesn’t stop until grade is achieved

6. Elgin to Manufacture Broom Badger in 2022

Following the end of a strategic agreement with Challenger Manufacturing Ltd., Elgin Sweeper will Manufacture Broom Badger in 2022

5. Virtual Reality Brings Innovation, Efficiency to Construction

The ability to train, measure and certify people through virtual reality is incredibly valuable and can save construction companies large amounts of money each year

4. Opportunities for Mixed Reality and Smart Glass Technology in Construction

ThirdEye's smart glasses technology can improve efficiency, productivity and worker safety on the jobsite

3. Highways Coronavirus Relief Act Introduced in House

H.R. 8300 was introduced by Representative Rodney Davis last month to provide for a temporary increase to the Federal share for certain highway projects

2. 6 Things to Include in Every Construction Contract

Addressing these six topics in every construction contract can minimize confusion, make clear everyone’s respective responsibilities and should reduce disputes

1. Prevailing-Wage Repeal Slashed WI Wages, Exported Jobs and Taxes, Cut No Costs

Nonpartisan, non-profit research finds no state that has repealed prevailing wage has received the benefits claimed by politicians, but they have damaged their own construction industries