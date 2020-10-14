Highways Coronavirus Relief Act Introduced in House

H.R. 8300 was introduced by Representative Rodney Davis last month to provide for a temporary increase to the Federal share for certain highway projects

October 14, 2020
Jessica Lombardo
121573187 3615695241802738 2033168230950270234 N
Darrin Eckley/Facebook

It's no secret highways are in desperate need of funding. Our roads and bridges have been struggling to keep up with proper maintenance and repair for years and the Coronavirus pandemic has only exacerbated the problem. With people around the country driving less due to stay-at-home orders, gas tax revenues continue to dwindle and states are already starting to delay or even cancel projects. 

Jim Tymon, executive director of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, has led the group’s call for federal emergency aid during the pandemic. Tymon stated that Congress cannot be complacent due to this lag in revenue impact and that it needs to pass AASHTO’s request for a nearly $50 billion fiscal “backstop” to buttress state DOT budgets.

At least one member of Congress listened. 

13th District Congressman Rodney Davis, R-Il. has introduced a bill to keep infrastructure projects in the country moving despite uncertain state and local revenues. Davis introduced the Highway Relief Act to Congress which would empower the Office of the Secretary of Transportation to 100% fund federally-funded highway projects, waiving the state and local share of those projects. In a press release, Davis cited the great financial strain placed on state and local government’s budgets due to COVID-19.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has put great financial strain on state government budgets, including state departments of transportation,” said Davis. “My legislation will protect and create new construction jobs and provide a much-needed cash infusion to ensure state highway projects continue as planned. This is just one of many ways the federal government can assist state DOTs. I’d like to thank Congressional leaders for including a one-year extension of surface transportation reauthorization in the CR, but as we negotiate and debate another comprehensive COVID-19 relief package, we must absolutely include additional relief for state DOTs so we can continue to make investments in our nation’s infrastructure.”

Davis says he hopes the bill will protect the creation of new construction jobs and ensure the much-need highway projects will continue. Davis also says it’s crucial that state Departments of Transportation can still receive funding for the continued investment in the country’s infrastructure.

In a statement linked to Davis’ bill, Tymon said: “While having Congress provide much-needed direct federal funding to state departments of transportation is AASHTO’s top priority in any COVID[-19] relief bill, the ability to utilize 100% federal share for transportation projects is a critical policy provision to help manage state transportation revenues hit hard by the pandemic.”

In a letter to House policymakers this month, Tymon observed, “Despite the enduring uncertainty and ever-evolving nature of this pandemic, the nation’s state DOTs are working tirelessly to ensure the health and safety of their residents, employees and the traveling public. But their valiant efforts alone will not be enough without this critical component of COVID-19 federal funding assistance.”

Unfortunately, this bill has only a 2% likelihood of passing according to GovTrack.us but we hope they're wrong.

Recommended
121573187 3615695241802738 2033168230950270234 N
Highways Coronavirus Relief Act Introduced in House
H.R. 8300 was introduced by Representative Rodney Davis last month to provide for a temporary increase to the Federal share for certain highway projects
October 14, 2020
Screenshot 2020 10 13 131155
Civil Contractors Remain Optimistic Despite Widespread Pandemic Impacts
Contactors are still seeing high levels of backlog and remain relatively optimistic about the state of the civil construction market.
October 13, 2020
New Technology at Your Asphalt Plant Helps Increase Efficiency
Sponsored
New Technology at Your Asphalt Plant Helps Increase Efficiency
The wise use of energy and materials go a long way toward paving a better bottom line. Read on about emerging technology at the plant level.
October 1, 2020
Latest
If you try to compete like you did in the past, you’re going to be one of two things: busy and broke or not busy and out of business.
Differentiate Your Construction Company to Make More Money
You’ve got to offer more turnkey and ongoing value-added services to make your company more attractive to customers and prospects.
October 7, 2020
Email Header
The Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: Is Your Crew Really Ready for an Emergency?
Assess the potential emergencies your crew could face and create proactive plans so all are prepared.
October 7, 2020
Wirtgen PCD cutting tools have a polycrystalline diamond tip and produce an extremely uniform milled surface, as was the case on State Route 202 in Gorham, Maine.
PCD Milling Tools Help Increase Productivity
High-performance milling tools from Wirtgen with a polycrystalline diamond (PCD) tip have significantly increased the productivity of a major road builder from New England.
October 5, 2020
Microsoft Teams Image
Hops & Highways Episode One: FAST Act Extension, Debate Debacle & Build America Friday
In the premiere episode of Hops & Highways, Jess & Dormie discuss the FAST Act Extension, funding implications and share some construction good news.
October 2, 2020
Adobe Stock 345606044
Construction Training During a Pandemic
Training may look a little different this year, but it's still important to engage your crew to ensure the long term success of your construction business.
October 1, 2020
The texture of this screed plate adds a lateral component as well as a longitudinal and vertical component. As the mix enters the OXCLAW immediately multiple forces are applied to the aggregate. At multiple depths, along with the vertical and longitudinal forces, the mix is moved side to side laterally, kneading the aggregate in place until it finds its final resting place. This movement aids in remixing your asphalt, helping with any possible segregation you may have.
Asphalt Density Comes in Waves
New screed plate system can achieve 89% density behind the paver
October 1, 2020
Img 8913 0334
One-year FAST Act Extension Passes on Eve of Expiration
The extension -- part of a continuing resolution to fund the federal government through December 11 -- includes $13.6 billion to ensure Highway Trust Fund solvency and maintains current funding levels for highway and transit programs.
October 1, 2020
0
Why Aggregates Matter
The proper storage, handling and processing of aggregate materials are important steps to ensure the success of construction projects
October 1, 2020
Cnt Thumb 236
[NEWS TRACKER] House Passes Continuing Resolution to Fund FAST Act through 2021
Reauthorization plan would commit to FAST Act adding $13.6 billion to the Highway Trust Fund from general funding; plus more construction industry news on the October 1, 2020, edition of Construction News Tracker.
October 1, 2020
The new F-Series Wirtgen mills include the option to add a customizable wrap around the machine. While most companies utilize this to add a logo or company colors, K-Five Construction’s shop manager, Dave Gorski, came to them with the idea for a pink wrap as a way to promote cancer awareness.
Milling With a Message
K-Five Construction utilizes a new Wirtgen W 220 Fi milling machine to achieve production goals and spread awareness of a cause that is central to its core
September 30, 2020
Screenshot 2020 09 23 110431
Asphalt Contractor 2020-2021 Training Guide
With some training courses for the asphalt industry cancelled or going virtual over the next year, this guide offers a list of opportunities for contractors to continue learning, despite the pandemic
September 30, 2020
Amy Miller (L) and Natasha Ozybko (R) surprising WofA’s 1,000th member Marsha Johnson (C) at her jobsite.
Women of Asphalt Welcome 1,000th Member
Since its launch in 2017, WofA has actively grown from its five founding members to the 1,000 plus it has today
September 30, 2020
Adobe Stock 376359780 Editorial Use Only
Will Infrastructure be a Topic During the Presidential Debate?
Both Joe Biden and President Trump have very little that they agree on, but both have expressed the need to update our nation's infrastructure. Here's a look at both their views on the topic prior to the 9/29 debate.
September 29, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 09 29 At 8 26 41 Am
Ohio Taking to the Sky to Keep Work Zones Safe
ODOT and the OSHP Aviation Section have identified nearly a dozen locations in the state where troopers will target work zone crash-causing violations like speed, following too close and failure to move over
September 29, 2020
Of the 97 million tons of RAP reclaimed, contractors reused 89.2 million tons in new asphalt pavements in 2019. This is a nearly 8.5 percent increase from the 2018 construction season and represents a nearly 59.3 percent increase from the total estimated tons of RAP used in 2009, when this annual survey was first conducted.
Asphalt Producers Recycle 97 Million Tons of Old Pavements
The National Asphalt Pavement Association and Federal Highway Administration release results of their latest industry survey
September 28, 2020
Adobe Stock 155140382
Report: Failure to Fund Infrastructure Projects Detrimental to U.S. Economy
The ASCE says that if investment in highways, bridges and transit systems continues at current levels, businesses and households will incur about $2 trillion in extra costs over 20 years.
September 24, 2020
Capture
US DOT Will Push Innovation with E-Ticketing, Digital As-Builts, Overlay Materials in New Round of EDC
U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced seven innovations it will support in the sixth round of its "Every Day Counts" (EDC-6) collaboration with state, local and tribal transportation agencies.
September 23, 2020
Bridge Deck Rosphalt Failure Page 4
Infrastructure Inspections Help Ensure Quality Control Success on Jobsites
Professional inspection services are often hired to verify that all asphalt pavements have been properly placed and monitored which helps ensure the longevity of installed surface.
September 23, 2020
71102355 2632549893461911 1462565084457861120 N
Continuing Resolution Would Extend FAST Act Funding
The continuing resolution released by the House would authorize the transfer of $10.4 billion to the Highway Trust Fund from the general fund for highways and another $3.2 billion for transit.
September 22, 2020
119023497 10219676803285024 7450976412864068906 N (1)
Extension Likely as FAST Act Deadline Looms
The industry is expecting Congressional leaders to kick the can down the road on a long-term funding plan for our roads and highways. The House is expected to consider legislation this week to avert a government shutdown.
September 21, 2020
Cnt 235 Thumb
[NEWS TRACKER] What Will Happen With the Highway Trust Fund?
Eighty-eight construction oriented trade groups have signed a joint letter to Congress urging a one-year extension of the FAST Act; plus more on the September 17, 2020, edition of Construction News Tracker.
September 17, 2020
Schlouch Safety Culture 1 750x420 5f0caa76d62d0 5f0caea7b7be8 5f0caec4baea4
Safety Coalition Updates COVID-19 Response Plan for the Construction Industry
Most states require such a plan, but even if yours does not, response plans are critical to ensure employee health, safety and well-being.
September 15, 2020
Good Jobs 20
United for Infrastructure Event Focusing on Awareness and Efforts to #RebuildBetter
This year's United for Infrastructure event (formerly known as Infrastructure Week), September 14-21, will bring together government officials, business leaders and other stakeholders to discuss issues surrounding our crumbling infrastructure
September 11, 2020
Dsc 7413
Construction Industry Urges Congress to Pass One-year Extension of FAST Act
88 industry partners sent a letter to congressional leaders urging passage of a one-year extension of the current surface transportation law which expires September 30th 2020.
September 9, 2020