Ritchie Bros.' IronPlanet marketplace experiencing busiest summer ever

Close to 8,700 items sold through IronPlanet in July as the company surpasses US$1 billion sold through its online marketplaces over 12-month period (August 2019 to July 2020).

August 12, 2020
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
O F Lfeb2016 0583
Ritchie Bros.
Ritchie Bros logo 57c4bdee19b51

In the first half of 2020, Ritchie Bros. attracted 73 million visits to its various web platforms, so it should come as no surprise that the company has sold more than US$1 billion of equipment through its online marketplaces over the past year (August 2019 to July 2020). In fact, Ritchie Bros.' IronPlanet solution just had its busiest July ever, selling 8,700 items for more than US$58 million.

"The ease and comfort of buying and selling online has grown exponentially over the last several months," says Ann Fandozzi, Chief Executive Officer, Ritchie Bros. "Sellers need to reach buyers beyond their local market to maximize results and buyers are willing to go the extra mile in search of a deal."

Ms. Fandozzi continued, "In an ever-increasing 'no touch world' we have adapted to make sure our customers can get the equipment they need safely and efficiently. We offer inspection reports backed by IronClad Assurance, tons of photos, service records, and anything else a buyer may need to feel comfortable prior to bidding online."

In first half of 2020, Ritchie Bros. has sold more than 308,000 items across all its platforms. More than 6.1 million bids were placed on these items (approx. 19 bids per item), selling to buyers from 140 different countries.

There are currently more than 50,000 items available for purchase through Ritchie Bros. various marketplaces.

Recommended
Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics
ABC Reports Monthly Construction Input Prices Rise Again in July
“The global and national economies have been coming back to life despite the lingering pandemic, helping to push construction materials prices higher,” said ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu.
August 12, 2020
Closed Sears Store With Label Scar Over Entrance, Hudson Valley Mall, Kingston, Ny
Amazon.com on the Verge of Pouring Money into Mall Remodeling
The e-commerce giant is talking to the nation’s largest mall owner about filling empty anchor-store space to complete its plan to deliver purchases as fast as you can drive to the store
August 11, 2020
Improved Insights Into All Your Equipment
Sponsored
Improved Insights Into All Your Equipment
With a unified platform for your machines, you can get the insights you need to make operational improvements that impact the bottom line.
July 7, 2020
Latest
Door Doorknob Door Knob Door Handle 16515
Why Good Construction Employees Leave and What to do About It
Here are five things employers in the construction industry can do to attract and keep employees on the job in this competitive hiring market.
July 20, 2020
Newsline Econ 2020 07 24
Report: June Transportation Contract Awards Sets New Record
States and local governments awarded $10.8 billion in transportation contracts in June, up from $7 billion in June 2019.  Over the last five years, June contract awards have averaged $7.8 billion.
July 24, 2020
Street Building Construction Industry 2489
Opinion: NEPA Roll Back Vital Step to Any Realistic Infrastructure Plan
Philip K. Howard, chair of Common Good, says that overall the new regulations to streamline permitting are good for the construction industry
July 22, 2020
According to the White House Council of Economic Advisers (CEA), President Trump&rsquo;s deregulation program is projected to boost household incomes by $3,100 annually in the coming years.
ARTBA: NEPA Reforms Won’t Be Realized Without Long-Term Transportation Funding Bill
ARTBA President & CEO Dave Bauer endorsed President Trump’s announcement about modernizing the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), but Bauer added that Congress must pass a multi-year surface transportation investment bill to maximize benefits
July 17, 2020
Nepa Green 400x275
NEPA Roll Back Reduces Construction Permitting Timelines by Shortening Environmental Review Process
The roll back will speed up construction projects but could undermine NEPA’s goal of placing consideration of a project’s environmental effects on the same level as economic and other considerations.
July 16, 2020
Img 5171
Five Ways to Overcome COVID-19 Challenges in the Asphalt Industry
Asphalt paving and construction operations are essential to keeping our economy running. From face coverings to social distancing, workers need to protect themselves and their co-workers from the Coronavirus. Here's how.
July 13, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 07 15 At 2 59 31 Pm
Trump Counters Biden in Infrastructure Talks
Speaking in Atlanta just one day after Biden unveiled his "Build Back Better" plan, Trump announced his own plans to cut infrastructure red tape and move projects forward "Faster, Better, Stronger"
July 15, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 07 14 At 3 51 45 Pm
Biden Unveils His Plans to Rebuild Infrastructure & Create Jobs
The Democratic presidential candidate released his "Build Back Better" plan to put $2 trillion into green infrastructure and energy over four years and create millions of jobs.
July 14, 2020
Trip Interstate 2020 One Pager Scaled
TRIP Releases Report for America's Aging Interstate System
At 64 years old, our aging interstates are facing increased congestion, unprecedented levels of travel and a funding backlog of $123 billion to make the repairs and improvements that are needed.
July 14, 2020
American Flags And Pins On White Background 4669109
Infrastructure Being Discussed as Part of Campaign Policy
Both major party presidential candidates are ramping up infrastructure rhetoric and making transportation a hot topic as the November election draws closer.
July 13, 2020
Building Construction Building Site Constructing 2469
Report: Surprising Issues Impacting Heavy Construction During COVID-19
Data from The Civil Quarterly (TCQ), a new publication from Dodge Data & Analytics, reveals contractors in this sector are facing supply chain issues and other challenges in keeping jobsites going during the coronavirus pandemic.
July 9, 2020
Triax Social Distance Hardhat 5eb1dc7fe0fba
Skanska Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center Project Team is First to Implement Contact Tracing Tech in LA
A Proximity Trace activates an audible and visual alert if anyone on the jobsite is within six feet of each other.
July 8, 2020
Reduce Unplanned Downtime by 28%
Sponsored
Reduce Unplanned Downtime by 28%
Preventative maintenance tools from Samsara can help you collect data directly from each machine. Detect issues and reduce unplanned downtime.
July 7, 2020
Man In Black Jacket And Pants Standing In Front Of Wall 3849350
AEM to Host Virtual Workforce Solution Summit
This three-day virtual event, August 10-12 2020, will feature two 45-minute sessions per day delivering education and ideas on workforce solutions.
July 7, 2020
Green And White Train Near Train Terminal During Daytime 90550
ASCE Releases COVID-19 Infrastructure Report Card
The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) released a 14-page report on how the Coronavirus pandemic is making the condition of our already crumbing roads and bridges even worse.
July 6, 2020
Streetwindy/Pexels
COVID-19 Causing Faster Depletion of the Highway Trust Fund
Prior to the pandemic, the Congressional Budget Office projected the Highway Trust Fund would run out of money in mid-2021. Now, with Americans driving less, the Highway Trust Fund will reach insolvency far sooner than first predicted.
July 6, 2020
Dot
Federal Highway Administration Makes $60 Million Available for Advanced Transportation Technologies Grants
Grants promote the use of advanced technologies to address critical safety issues and efficiency throughout the nation’s transportation network.
July 6, 2020
103999365 2739674386308928 1678089566891292469 N
How Inaction on Funding for Infrastructure Trickles Down to Impact Workers
The Brookings Institute says that 1 out of every 10 jobs in America is related to infrastructure. What happens to those workers if we don't get the funding needed to keep projects going? We don't want to find out.
June 18, 2020
Download
Governors Discuss Private-Sector Partnerships to Advance Infrastructure Priorities
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam joined Maryland Governor Larry Hogan during the virtual meeting.
June 24, 2020
104606327 2033501353460649 4412950910013178018 O (1)
Construction Employment Rebounds in May
Although job numbers are still below what they were in 2019, new data for the entire construction market shows that overall the sector recovered some of the jobs lost in April.
June 19, 2020
103964773 1169014556794073 2087700526101987826 O
20 Transportation Projects to Receive $906 Million in INFRA Grants
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced a $906 million investment to revitalize America’s infrastructure
June 19, 2020
104900622 10158080538005973 6932085916775126720 O
Democrats 'Moving America Forward' Bill Focuses on Resilient Infrastructure
The $1.5 trillion bill includes a $500 billion transportation package but Republicans fear it focuses too much on climate change
June 19, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 06 19 At 11 07 21 Am
Highways Drive America Campaign Launched to Raise Awareness for Infrastructure Funding
The Highway Materials Group launched the initiative which will bring awareness to how investment in our nation’s surface transportation can drive economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.
June 19, 2020
Confidence in the equipment finance market increased to 45.8, up from the May index of 25.8.
Equipment Leasing and Finance Industry Confidence Surges in June
COVID-19 Impact Survey Data Revealed
June 18, 2020