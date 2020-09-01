OSHA Director to Keynote NCCCO Foundation Event

The Fifth Annual Industry Forum on Personnel Qualifications has been rescheduled for Thursday, October 29, 2020 as a virtual event, the NCCCO Foundation has announced.

September 1, 2020
National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators (NCCCO)
Scott Ketcham, director of OSHA&rsquo;s Directorate of Construction, will once again provide the keynote address and participate in a Q&amp;A session that will conclude the conference.
NCCCO Foundation

The forum will focus on the latest developments in regulations and best industry practices as they pertain to the qualifications of personnel working in, with, and around cranes and other types of lifting equipment. 

“In light of the imminent publication of OSHA’s Compliance Directive, we anticipate the session on the foundation’s newly-published Most Similar Certifications Directory to be highly popular,” says NCCCO Foundation CEO Graham Brent.

Other sessions will focus on who’s responsible for what on jobsites, why certification is so important for riggers, signalpersons, lift directors and others even when it may not be required, what’s “bubbling under” with new B30 standards, and what new certification programs are being developed.

The last forum was held in Crosby, Texas in October 2019 and attracted a record attendance of more than 100 industry representatives from all facets of the lifting industry. 

“It’s not every day that you get access to those, like OSHA Director Ketcham, who are on the front lines of regulatory issues, which is why the question-and-answer panel discussion proved so popular last time and while we will be reprising it again this time around," Brent says. 

“We pack a lot into a four-hour window.  With a dozen or so separate presentations, we ensure there’s always something for everyone,” he added.

There is no charge to attend the Forum, but registration is required here.

 

