Barreto Celebrates 40 Years by Giving Away Special Edition Tiller at ARA 2024

Barreto Manufacturing, Inc. is announcing an incredible 40 years in business, and to commemorate the occasion is giving away a special edition tiller to one lucky equipment rental company and attendees at ARA 2024 will be able to see it first-hand.

According to their Feb. 14 post on Facebook, the giveaway runs until March 31:

No purchase necessary. Eligible participants must be an equipment rental store. One entry per company. Open to US residents only. We're committed to ensuring a fun and fair giveaway experience for all participants. Any duplicate entries, fake emails, use of robots or scripts to add entries, or individuals suspected of violating the official contest rules will be excluded. We'll be validating entries as we receive them. Giveaway runs until March 31st, 2024 with the winner drawn April 1st, 2024.

40 Years

“Throughout the years in business, there have been joys as well as disappointments and frustrations,” says Greg Barreto, President of Barreto Manufacturing. “However, the dance has well outlasted the pain. It was a lot of hard work and uncertainty. We have had many good years mixed in with a few bad ones. But, through it all, it has been a great learning and growing experience that matured and formed a lot of character in the process.”

A brief walk through the Barreto history:

The first all-hydraulic tiller

The first compact all-hydraulic walk-behind trencher

The first all-hydraulic self-propelled mini walk-behind trencher

The first all-hydraulic, steerable walk-behind trencher

The first all-hydraulic automatic-drive micro trencher

The first cab-over design mini skid steer

Barreto reflects on his company's history at "The Dance" - The Early Years with Greg Barreto (barretomfg.com)