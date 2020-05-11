ELGi North America to Distribute Rotair Portable Air Compressors

The Rotair D185T4F tow-behind portable air compressor is designed to be durable, fuel-efficient, quiet, and reliable. The portable air compressor delivers 185 cfm @100 psi using the Kohler KDI diesel engine.

ELGi North America, a subsidiary of ELGi Equipments Ltd., and global supplier of compressed air solutions, will, as part of its continued expansion in the compressed air industry, distribute the Rotair range of portable air compressors throughout North America.

ELGi acquired the Rotair brand of portable air compressors in 2012. Based in Caraglio, Italy, since 1946, Rotair SPA manufactures portable air compressors from 75 CFM through 900 CFM. Powered by diesel and gasoline engines, Rotair’s range of portable air compressors are designed to be durable, fuel-efficient, quiet, and reliable. For convenience and mobility, units are available in trailer- or skid-mount versions.

“Since 2012, ELGi North America has established reliable distribution and brand recognition with its industrial range of air compressors and accessories. The entry into the portable compressor market space will strengthen our presence in the compressed air industry,” said David Puck, president, ELGi North America.

Eight years ago, FTG Equipment Solutions, an industrial distributor based in New Castle, Delaware, started the representation of the Rotair brand in North America, driving growth and market share in the portables industry. ELGi North America will take over the master distribution for Rotair going forward, allowing FTG to focus its efforts on the distribution and growth of generators, LED light towers, pumps, and fuel solutions.

“We are grateful to the FTG team for establishing strong brand awareness for the Rotair product line. We look forward to serving the customers they cultivated over the last eight years. Our focus is to build the business and distribution base by offering best-in-class products supported by responsive service in North America,” expressed Zeke Hendrix, vice president, portable compressors, ELGi North America.

In addition to the headquarters and main warehouse in Charlotte, North Carolina, Rotair’s range of portable air compressors will be immediately distributed across strategic locations on the West Coast and the northeastern U.S. ELGi is also planning other distribution sites to be added as part of the expansion project for the division.