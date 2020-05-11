ELGi North America to Distribute Rotair Portable Air Compressors

Powered by diesel and gasoline engines, Rotair’s range of portable air compressors are designed to be durable, fuel-efficient, quiet and reliable.

May 11, 2020
ELGi North America
The Rotair D185T4F tow-behind portable air compressor is designed to be durable, fuel-efficient, quiet, and reliable. The portable air compressor delivers 185 cfm @100 psi using the Kohler KDI diesel engine.
ELGi North America
ELGi North America, a subsidiary of ELGi Equipments Ltd., and global supplier of compressed air solutions, will, as part of its continued expansion in the compressed air industry, distribute the Rotair range of portable air compressors throughout North America.

ELGi acquired the Rotair brand of portable air compressors in 2012. Based in Caraglio, Italy, since 1946, Rotair SPA manufactures portable air compressors from 75 CFM through 900 CFM. Powered by diesel and gasoline engines, Rotair’s range of portable air compressors are designed to be durable, fuel-efficient, quiet, and reliable. For convenience and mobility, units are available in trailer- or skid-mount versions.

“Since 2012, ELGi North America has established reliable distribution and brand recognition with its industrial range of air compressors and accessories. The entry into the portable compressor market space will strengthen our presence in the compressed air industry,” said David Puck, president, ELGi North America.

Eight years ago, FTG Equipment Solutions, an industrial distributor based in New Castle, Delaware, started the representation of the Rotair brand in North America, driving growth and market share in the portables industry. ELGi North America will take over the master distribution for Rotair going forward, allowing FTG to focus its efforts on the distribution and growth of generators, LED light towers, pumps, and fuel solutions.

“We are grateful to the FTG team for establishing strong brand awareness for the Rotair product line. We look forward to serving the customers they cultivated over the last eight years. Our focus is to build the business and distribution base by offering best-in-class products supported by responsive service in North America,” expressed Zeke Hendrix, vice president, portable compressors, ELGi North America.

In addition to the headquarters and main warehouse in Charlotte, North Carolina, Rotair’s range of portable air compressors will be immediately distributed across strategic locations on the West Coast and the northeastern U.S. ELGi is also planning other distribution sites to be added as part of the expansion project for the division.

Recommended
Annotation 2020 05 06 165205
[TRANSPORTATION CHAIN] How COVID-19 is Impacting Transportation, Trucking and Supply Chains
This episode of Transportation Chain examines how the COVID-19 crisis is impacting supply chain management, material availability in both construction and equipment manufacturing, as well as the movement of construction materials and equipment.
May 6, 2020
RDO Equipment Co. is among those dealers offering outdoor or curbside pickup, delivery in certain areas and shipping, giving customers numerous choices to get their parts.
How Contractors and Dealers Continue to Work Together During the COVID Crisis
From "kicking the tires" virtually to curbside parts pickup, the COVID-19 crisis is highlighting the different ways construction companies need and choose to do business with construction equipment dealers
May 8, 2020
Getty Images 106557924
SBA Blocks Out Most Applicants to a $110B Coronavirus Stimulus Loan Fund
Only agricultural businesses can still submit applications to the Economic Injury Disaster Loan fund just 10 days after its $60B replenishment
May 7, 2020
