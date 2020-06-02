Sinoboom Appoints New North America CEO

Kolin Kirschenmann has held a variety of influential positions at Caterpillar over the past 30 years, including general manager of forest products.

June 2, 2020
Sinoboom
Welcome Pic English
Sinoboom
Logo (1)

Sinoboom Intelligent Equipment has announced that Kolin Kirschenmann has joined Sinoboom North America as CEO. 

Kirschenmann has held a variety of influential positions at Caterpillar over the past 30 years, including general manager of forest products. This strategic hire will see Sinoboom continue its growth in global business expansion.

Susan Xu, general manager at Sinoboom, said, “I’m delighted to welcome Kolin to our talented team; his arrival is a statement of intent for Sinoboom as we continue to accelerate our growth in 2020 and look to build our presence in North America. Kolin brings terrific experience in leading initiatives and driving commercial success in the construction equipment sector. I truly believe he will help to drive our expansion strategy forward.”

Over recent years, Sinoboom has seen a rapid increase in global market development, with the Sinoboom mobile elevating work platform (MEWP) now sold to over 50 countries.

“Attracting a different echelon of international personnel to work at Sinoboom not only rapidly improves our headquarters’ business ability, but also establishes localized business functions to meet our customers’ needs. North America is the world’s largest access industry market, and we are dedicated to becoming one of the major players and provide reliable products to customers. I’m confident Kolin will lead Sinoboom North America into a bright and innovative future.” said Xu.

Kirschenmann said, “I’m very happy to join Sinoboom and take up the challenge of offering Sinoboom quality products to North America. Sinoboom is already well established in many areas, yet new for North America. Although the recent pandemic has slowed down the access industry, our customized marketing campaigns will launch in North America very soon. The first step is to let more people know who we are. The second priority is hear the voices of customers -- only when we know what the market needs can we then deliver the right products. This is the key.”

He continued, “I look forward to working with the Sinoboom management team, staff, and worldwide partners in further advancement of, and continued dedication to, the Sinoboom mission of always bringing people better access solutions!”

