Sinoboom North America appointed Paul Waller as NA director of sales, and Brad Harrington and Carmine Gibilisco as U.S. regional sales managers.

Reporting to CEO Kolin Kirschenmann, Waller will be responsible for overseeing North American business development, plus the regional sales development of the central U.S. Bringing 12 years of sales and marketing leadership experience from leading MEWP manufacturers Genie and Skyjack, Waller will spearhead all marketing efforts and help to expand the Sinoboom client base in North America.

“I was excited about the opportunity to grow the Sinoboom brand. My primary focus will be to lead, manage, and develop the NA sales team, and to provide professional, personal access equipment solutions for North American customers. I look forward to exploring customer needs and connecting with many of you in the coming months,” said Waller.

Kirschenmann said, “I am confident in Paul Waller’s ability. He has been working for Genie and Skyjack for the past 12 years and has accumulated rich sales experience in the North American construction machinery market. I believe he can bring more value to Sinoboom North America’s customers."

Harrington will be responsible for driving western U.S. market excellence. Prior to joining Sinoboom NA, Harrington served in several positions within the equipment rental and sales industry, most recently at Skyjack as national account manager.

Gibilisco’s experience includes more than 20 years of U.S. construction machinery sales with proven growth and results, most recently with Haulotte before joining Sinoboom NA. In Gibilisco’s new role, he will be dedicated to spearheading growth in the eastern U.S. market.

“This brand new sales team will focus on partner strategy and the execution of go-to-market programs within the U.S. to develop sales and distribution programs. All three of them understand the industry, know U.S. business segments, and will position the company to capitalize on the opportunities ahead. I wish them great success in their future roles,” added Kirschenmann.