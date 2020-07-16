Sinoboom North America Appoints Three Industry Veterans

Bringing 12 years of sales and marketing experience from leading MEWP manufacturers Genie and Skyjack, Paul Waller will spearhead all marketing efforts and help to expand the Sinoboom client base in North America.

July 16, 2020
Sinoboom
Paul Waller
Paul Waller
Logo (1)

Sinoboom North America appointed Paul Waller as NA director of sales, and Brad Harrington and Carmine Gibilisco as U.S. regional sales managers. 

Reporting to CEO Kolin Kirschenmann, Waller will be responsible for overseeing North American business development, plus the regional sales development of the central U.S. Bringing 12 years of sales and marketing leadership experience from leading MEWP manufacturers Genie and Skyjack, Waller will spearhead all marketing efforts and help to expand the Sinoboom client base in North America. 

“I was excited about the opportunity to grow the Sinoboom brand. My primary focus will be to lead, manage, and develop the NA sales team, and to provide professional, personal access equipment solutions for North American customers. I look forward to exploring customer needs and connecting with many of you in the coming months,” said Waller.

Kirschenmann said, “I am confident in Paul Waller’s ability. He has been working for Genie and Skyjack for the past 12 years and has accumulated rich sales experience in the North American construction machinery market. I believe he can bring more value to Sinoboom North America’s customers."

Harrington will be responsible for driving western U.S. market excellence. Prior to joining Sinoboom NA, Harrington served in several positions within the equipment rental and sales industry, most recently at Skyjack as national account manager.

Gibilisco’s experience includes more than 20 years of U.S. construction machinery sales with proven growth and results, most recently with Haulotte before joining Sinoboom NA. In Gibilisco’s new role, he will be dedicated to spearheading growth in the eastern U.S. market.

“This brand new sales team will focus on partner strategy and the execution of go-to-market programs within the U.S. to develop sales and distribution programs. All three of them understand the industry, know U.S. business segments, and will position the company to capitalize on the opportunities ahead. I wish them great success in their future roles,” added Kirschenmann.

Related
North American location for Sinoboom
Sinoboom North American, European Subsidiaries Open
July 1, 2020
Welcome Pic English
Sinoboom Appoints New North America CEO
June 2, 2020
GTZZ16EJ
SINOBOOM Introducing MEWP Product Line to North America
March 6, 2020
Recommended
Img 5171
Five Ways to Overcome COVID-19 Challenges in the Asphalt Industry
Asphalt paving and construction operations are essential to keeping our economy running. From face coverings to social distancing, workers need to protect themselves and their co-workers from the Coronavirus. Here's how.
July 13, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 07 14 At 3 51 45 Pm
Biden Unveils His Plans to Rebuild Infrastructure & Create Jobs
The Democratic presidential candidate released his "Build Back Better" plan to put $2 trillion into green infrastructure and energy over four years and create millions of jobs.
July 14, 2020
From the Factory to the Jobsite: Vermeer Helps Rental Companies Grow
Sponsored
From the Factory to the Jobsite: Vermeer Helps Rental Companies Grow
A full lineup of durable equipment backed by a skilled service team. That’s what rental company managers like Nathan Upton & Forrest Farrer need. Learn about how offering brush chippers, trenchers and mini skid steers to customers helped their companies.
June 25, 2020
Latest
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Hy-Brid Lift's Terry Dolan Shares His Perspective on the Rental and Aerial Lift Industries
Terry Dolan, CEO of Hy-Brid Lifts, looks back at what occurred in 2019 and what the industries will be focusing on in 2020 and beyond.
June 29, 2020
Cc 3800 1 Copyright Lor&rsquo;n Verif
Demag CC 3800-1 Renews Stadium of FC Metz
The complex ground preparation required the use of 18 truck transports for the necessary material and 55 transports for the crane itself.
July 7, 2020
G I 99750 News Image Vcs Pr Asset 526437 99750 392c04ad 286e 4ebe B6f0 A58ff4e49ea0 0
Bigge Crane and Rigging Opens New Rental Location in Mississippi
The Biloxi, Mississippi branch will specialize in bare crane rental.
July 7, 2020
Jlg Clear Sky Rar Cmyk 2x3
JLG Remote Analyzer Reader
Remote tool delivers machine setup and personality information to service techs
July 7, 2020
Bobcat V923 Pallet Fork S6c9487 20f2 Fc Ko
Bobcat V923 VersaHandler Telescopic Tool Carrier
New model has a maximum rated lift capacity of 9,041 lbs., maximum lift height of 277 in. and maximum reach of 162.3 in.
July 6, 2020
Trident Tire
Trident TRAXTER Tires
TRAXTER branded low profile solid tires are specially designed for all types of elevated work platforms ranging from 20’ rough terrain scissors to 150’ boom lifts.
July 1, 2020
North American location for Sinoboom
Sinoboom North American, European Subsidiaries Open
Both facilities will be used to receive scissor lifts, boom lifts, and other types of MEWPs from the company’s range of products.
July 1, 2020
Aerial Work Platform Market to Decline by 3.4% in 2020
Electrification and rental services to sustain growth in the long-term, says Future Market Insights.
June 17, 2020
Rl07 The Reid Lifting Inc Product Range
Reid Lifting Launches Lightweight Lift Equipment Line in the U.S. Market
Lightweight lifting technology provider has established a dedicated U.S. operation
June 17, 2020
Lm Website Boulter Industrial
Lift & Move USA Website Adds Resources for Students, Educators and Industry Professionals
New website connects students and educators with people, equipment and companies in crane, rigging and specialized transportation operations
June 17, 2020
Featured Questions
How to Select the Right MEWP for the Job
A credible rental provider will ask open-ended questions to ensure the machine recommended is the best possible solution. Here's a list of questions that can help you select the right mobile elevating work platform for the project.
June 3, 2020
Ams Merlo Tf30 9 520
TF30.9 Compact Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's TF30.9 is designed where a small machine with power and reach is needed.
May 27, 2020
Ensure Extra Safety Measures With Intelligent Dash Cams for Fleets
Sponsored
Ensure Extra Safety Measures With Intelligent Dash Cams for Fleets
Samsara AI Dash Cams analyze the road and driver behavior in real-time, improving drive safety and reducing fleet costs.
June 20, 2020
R70 24 S Plus 840x2048
Roto 70.24 S Plus Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's Roto 70.24 S Plus features a maximum load capacity of 15,400 lb. and a maximum height of 79 ft. 3 in., which can handle up to 6,600 lb.
May 27, 2020
Roto50 30 Splus 1 A
Roto 50.30 S Plus Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's R50.30S Plus features a maximum height of 96 ft. and can handle 4,500 lb.
May 27, 2020
Roto 50 21 S Plus Aaaa
Roto 50.21 S Plus Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's Roto 50.21 S Plus telehandler comes standard with 360-degree turret rotation and a 20-degree tilt cab.
May 27, 2020
P40 13 1 A
P40.13 Panoramic Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's P40.13 telehandler features independent front stabilizers with a maximum operating capacity of 8,800-lb.
May 27, 2020
Ams Merlo R40 18 S 840x2048
Roto 40.18S Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's Roto 40.18S features a 415-degree turret rotation and an 8,800-lb. capacity at a 58-ft. maximum lift height.
May 27, 2020
Ams Merlo P40 17 A 2
P40.17 Panoramic Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's P40.17 features independent front stabilizers and designed for medium-sized material handling applications.
May 27, 2020
Ams Merlo P35 11 T 1
P35.11 Panoramic Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's P35.11 is a compact machine offering a maximum load capacity of 7,700 lb.
May 27, 2020
Merlo P72 10
P72.10 High Capacity Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's P72.10 can lift 9,000 l.b to a height of 31 ft. 3 in. or 4,500 lb. with a reach of 17 ft. 1 in.
May 27, 2020
Crane collapse is often caused by lack of safety enforcement.
Crane Collapse Fatalities are Preventable
Crane collapses in major cities have topped headlines, but investigations often conclude these accidents are preventable with proper safety processes and operating procedures.
May 21, 2020
Star 6 Dimensions
Haulotte Releases Star 6 Crawler Electric Vertical Mast
The new electric rough-terrain vertical mast crawler can get over unstable, wet, or uneven grounds, and cross slopes up to 25%.
May 20, 2020
Many rental centers around the U.S., including EFI, are finding that customers are getting on board with the &ldquo;ladders last&rdquo; mentality. Replacing ladders and scaffolding on jobsites with push-around lifts can result in fewer accidents, additional productivity, and reduced fatigue.
Rental Center Improves Safety with Push-Around Scissor Lifts
Push-around lifts continue gaining traction as contractors do their part to reduce accidents by limiting the use of ladders on jobsites.
May 18, 2020