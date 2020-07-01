Sinoboom North American, European Subsidiaries Open

July 1, 2020
Sinoboom
Sinoboom’s North American and European subsidiaries have taken possession of their new regional headquarters in the U.S. and Europe as part of the parent company’s global marketing and support strategy.

“We are delighted that Sinoboom BV in Europe and Sinoboom North America LLC have been able to complete this auspicious stage in their development on time and simultaneously,” said Susan XU, general manager of parent company, Sinoboom Intelligent Equipment.

Both facilities will be used to receive scissor lifts, boom lifts, and other types of MEWPs from the company’s range of products. Sinoboom started production over 12 years ago and was the first Chinese company to design and build its own booms. According to Sinoboom, they're now a leader in the production of all kinds of MEWPs.

“We have chosen to locate in Houston, Texas,  because of its unrivaled transportation links and close connections to major commercial activities,” said Kolin Kirschenmann, CEO of Sinoboom North America. “We are now finalizing a full team to support our customers across the U.S. and Canada, and look forward to success!”

“Our purpose-built facilities in Ridderkerk have been an important part of this industry for many years, and we are delighted to be able to refurbish them and give them a new lease of life with a new, high quality brand of MEWPs,” said Tim Whiteman, CEO of Sinoboom BV. “We expect our team will rapidly make this an important hub in the European industry."

Both facilities are now waiting for the arrival of their first consignments from Sinoboom’s modern factories in Changsha, China. All equipment will be thoroughly checked and prepared before being transported to customers across North America and Europe.

