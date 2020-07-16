Aerial Industry Veteran MacFarland Joins MEC as VP of Parts

Brian MacFarland has joined MEC Aerial Work Platforms as vice president of MEC Parts.

In this role, his primary focus will be expanding the MEC parts department, which not only offers MEC parts, but all other name brand parts for MEWPs. MacFarland comes to MEC with 25 years in the industry and plans to bolster the MEC Parts eCommerce and overall customer experience.

“Through his prior role at EPW, Brian set a strong foundation for partnership with MEC and our customers,” said David White, MEC president. “We are excited to have him bring that same strength, knowledge, and customer focus to MEC. He understands the value our parts business brings our customers to reduce downtime and maximize their ROI.”

MacFarland entered the industry at UpRight in 1995 in product support. During his career, he was promoted to technical support manager, and then parts and product support manager where he was responsible for the day to day activities. In 2006, MacFarland joined Equipment Parts Wholesale as the general manager where he managed all aspects of the business and added additional divisions for decal production as well as manufacturing of joystick controllers. During his career and promotion to president at EPW, he opened and oversaw several facilities across the U.S. until the company was sold to TVH.

“I am very excited to join the team at MEC and help to grow the parts division of the company,” MacFarland said, “We are focused on building a parts department to provide customer service excellence for not only MEC parts, but for all parts needed for the MEWPs parts industry.”