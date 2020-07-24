IPAF Summit and IAPAS Moved to 2021

The IPAF Summit and IAPAs 2020 event, scheduled to be held in London and initially rescheduled to Oct. 8 due to the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, has now been postponed to 2021.

It will go ahead at the original venue on March 18, 2021. Event organizers, the International Powered Access Federation (IPAF) and KHL, have announced they will hold the events over until 2021 to allow attendees to plan with greater certainty and minimize disruptions that might prevent people from traveling. The event will still be held at the Millennium Gloucester Hotel in Kensington, London.

Peter Douglas, CEO and MD of IPAF, says: “While we hope that by October, coronavirus is under control, it’s fair to assume there may still be restrictions on large gatherings and international travel. It therefore makes sense to postpone until 2021, when hopefully there will be more clarity about how to manage the risk from this virus.

“Economies and companies around the world are starting to open up again, but it will not be an immediate return to business as usual. To ensure everyone hoping to attend the IPAF Summit and IAPAs can plan with maximum certainty, we’ve made this decision and hope the event will be a great success in 2021. We trust that attendees understand why IPAF and our event partners, KHL, have decided to postpone until next year.

“Anyone who booked to join us will have their reservations honored on the alternative date in 2021; a full refund will be offered to anyone who is unable to attend the rescheduled event or who wishes to cancel. Anyone who has booked accommodation is advised to contact the Millennium Gloucester Hotel directly to reconfirm.

“The annual IPAF Summit and IAPAs is a highlight of the worldwide powered access events calendar. We sincerely hope that those planning to attend an event that was already close to capacity will be able to rearrange their plans in order to join us for this popular event as it returns to the UK for the first time since 2017.”

There will inevitably be amendments to the speaker program and/or powered access site visits, and these will be communicated once confirmed. For information, visit www.iapa-summit.info, or, for other events worldwide, check www.ipaf.org/events.