Snorkel Founder Art Moore Inducted into 2020 AEM Hall Of Fame

Snorkel has revealed that late Snorkel founder Art Moore has been honored as an industry pioneer by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM).

The induction announcement took place during the AEM Annual Conference, held virtually on Nov. 17-20. The digital edition featured several speakers, panels, roundtable discussions, and networking events. Interviewed in the announcement video, Sue Moore, Art’s wife, shared the history behind her late husband’s innovations and the founding of Snorkel.

The AEM Hall of Fame spotlights pioneers whose inventions, ideas, leadership, and courage have contributed to the industry and the community's quality of life. The recognition also strives to instill a deeper public understanding and appreciation for the continuing role of the industry in global business success.

Nominees were considered based on their innovation, industry contributions, leadership, corporate citizen, and social responsibility. Among many unique ideas developed during Moore’s lifetime included firefighting equipment, aluminum booms, and hydraulic telescopic designs that helped solve problems critical to the off-road equipment industry.

In 1959, Moore's development of telescopic firefighting equipment became so integral to the profession that the company name, Snorkel, would become genericized for the equipment throughout the industry. Yet another innovation was his use of aluminum extrusions on aerial lifts. The unprecedented use of this material revolutionized the industry as it allows better functionality while weighing and costing less than comparable steel models.