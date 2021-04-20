Skyjack, Cooper Equipment Help Repair Damaged Museum

The Hangar Flight Museum, dedicated to promoting the evolution of flight, is being repaired with the help of an SJ63 AJ articulating boom.

April 20, 2021
Alexis Brumm
Skyjack
21 009 The Flight Hangar 700
Skyjack
Skyjack 10835719

Linamar Corporation’s Skyjack division has been working with customer, Cooper Equipment Rentals in Calgary, Alberta, repairing damage to the Hangar Flight Museum, which is dedicated to promoting the evolution of flight. 

Caused by harsh weather, the museum is being repaired with the help of an SJ63 AJ articulating boom as well as other pieces of Skyjack equipment.

“The damage caused by an extreme Canadian winter wreaked havoc on The Hangar Flight Museum this year and called for a replacement cover on the tent hangar,” says Clint Austin, rental representative at Cooper Equipment Rentals. “Our booms are on rent to the museum for two weeks and includes two SJ63 AJs, SJ46 AJ, and SJ45T. They’re using the COVID shutdown period as a time to not only replace the damage done this winter, but other necessary renovations to the museum.”

“Thankfully, none of our aircraft were damaged during the severe snowstorm or windstorms that hit our tent hangar this winter and spring. The repairs currently happening with both of our buildings are structural and will help us keep our artifacts safe for years to come,” says Brian Desjardins, executive director at the Hangar Flight Museum. “While we are closed, we’re using the time effectively to work on these important construction projects, so we’ll be able to open our doors when the mandatory closure is lifted."

In addition to the work mentioned above, the museum is also launching a 50/50 draw to help raise funds for their “Treat the Trusses” campaign, to replace their 80-year old roof supports.

“Airplanes are such an important part of innovation throughout history, and the Hangar Flight Museum is dedicated to telling that story,” says Malcolm Early, vice president of marketing at Skyjack. “Seeing our equipment on site lending a lift to help them continue that narrative really spoke to me as an airplane and history enthusiast.”

﻿﻿Information provided by Skyjack and edited by Alexis Brumm.

