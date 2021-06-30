Genie Named Associate Member of the Year by Texas Rental Association

The Texas Rental Association, a state chapter of the American Rental Association, has recognized Genie for its contributions to the rental industry, naming the company the TRA Associate Member of the Year for 2020. The award, which was presented during the TRA Roundup, held June 21-22 in Round Rock, Texas, recognizes TRA members who have made outstanding contributions toward the continued success of the Association.

“For 55 years, Genie has been a leader in the industry. At the heart of that success is a mentality that puts our customers at the center of our world by designing quality products that solve end user’s work-at-height needs, while also providing our rental partners equipment and support that helps them achieve their business goals,” says Josh Meyer, VP of global sales for Genie. “This award demonstrates that our customers recognize and appreciate the work we are doing to live up to our commitments, and we are honored that the Texas Rental Association chose to recognize Genie as the TRA 2020 Associate Member of the Year.”

Rental customer input and jobsite demands influence new product launches, such as the new Genie GTH-1056 telehandler introduced in February, or Genie E-Drive for GS Slab scissor lifts, which were announced last November.

“Equipment that has high uptime, simplified maintenance, and a low cost of ownership contributes to better returns on investment for rental company fleets. Genie also supports rental partners by designing quality equipment that enjoys high utilization rates and retains its value over time,” Meyer adds.

Information provided by Genie and edited by Alexis Sheprak.