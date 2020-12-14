Magni Telescopic Handlers Appoints Four New Regional Sales Managers

Magni Telescopic Handlers has introduced four new regional sales managers in the United States to help with the increased number of dealers during 2020.

Magni America LLC
Jim Heckendorf
Magni Telescopic Handlers
Magni Telescopic Handlers (Magni TH) has added four regional sales managers in the United States, as the company has been actively adding dealers throughout 2020 and anticipates adding many more in 2021. 

Robert Cloud joins the company in the south-central region covering Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. Cloud has more than 20 years in the equipment rental and sales industry previously working with NationsRent (now Sunbelt), United Rentals, Hertz Equipment Rental, and Xylem Dewatering in various roles.

“The south-central region is a huge focus for Magni going into 2021. It’s a fast-growing market, and a big opportunity for both our rotating and heavy lift telehandler lines," said Joe Leinwol, Magni’s vice president of sales.

Jim Heckendorf joined Magni TH in July as the Midwest regional manager. Heckendorf has over 25 years of experience selling and renting heavy material handling equipment focused on the construction industry, shipping port and intermodal rail terminals, as well as industrial applications. He brings not only practical experience, but a tremendous commitment to supporting his dealer network. Heckendorf's territory covers Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Minnesota.  

Nick Newbury joined Magni TH in August covering the southeast region of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, and Mississippi. Newbury comes to Magni from Sunbelt Rentals where he was introduced to the Magni rotating telescopic handlers.

Newbury noted, “My first impression of Magni was love at first sight. When I first got into the machine, I was absolutely blown away.” He is looking forward to expanding Magni’s presence in his markets and working with existing dealers, RentalWorks and Action Rentals.

Anthony Obi joins Magni TH as the northwest regional sales manager covering Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming. Obi comes to Magni after spending five years at United Rentals in various sales roles.

Obi said, "[I'm] looking forward to working with existing Magni dealer, Pape Material Handling, and working to set-up new dealers in Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming.” 

Leinwol discussed the numerous benefits to becoming a Magni dealer. He said, “Magni rotating telehandlers are a very fast growing, non-commodity, specialized product segment. Compared to aerial work platforms and traditional telehandlers, you’ll get book rate far more often. Magni’s growth in the U.S. market has been outstanding.”

