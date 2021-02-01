Papé Material Handling Becomes Magni Authorized Dealer in Western Washington State

Magni Telescopic Handlers, the world leader in rotating and heavy lift telehandlers, announced that Papé Material Handling has become the Magni authorized dealer for Western Washington State.

As a 3-in-1 machine, contractors use Magni Rotating Telehandlers to replace cranes, aerial work platforms and telescopic forklifts with one machine.

Chris Wetle, president of Papé Material Handling said, “Magni is an excellent addition to Papé Material Handling’s best in class offerings to keep customers moving in construction, manufacturing, mining, agriculture and on special projects that require rotating and heavy lift telescopic handlers.”

Papé Material Handling has seven locations throughout Western Washington and 37 locations through the Western United States and Hawaii.

Papé offers its customers an expansive network of locations throughout the Western United States and Hawaii that can meet capital equipment sales, rental and service needs through Papé Material Handling, Papé Machinery, Papé Kenworth, Ditch Witch West, A Papé Company, and Engineered Products: A Papé Company.