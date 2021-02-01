Papé Material Handling Becomes Magni Authorized Dealer in Western Washington State

Magni Telescopic Handlers names Papé Material Handling a Magni authorized dealer, serving seven locations throughout Western Washington State.

February 1, 2021
Magni America LLC
Pape Image
Magni Telescopic Handlers
Magni Logo

Magni Telescopic Handlers, the world leader in rotating and heavy lift telehandlers, announced that Papé Material Handling has become the Magni authorized dealer for Western Washington State.

As a 3-in-1 machine, contractors use Magni Rotating Telehandlers to replace cranes, aerial work platforms and telescopic forklifts with one machine.

Chris Wetle, president of Papé Material Handling said, “Magni is an excellent addition to Papé Material Handling’s best in class offerings to keep customers moving in construction, manufacturing, mining, agriculture and on special projects that require rotating and heavy lift telescopic handlers.”

Papé Material Handling has seven locations throughout Western Washington and 37 locations through the Western United States and Hawaii.

Papé offers its customers an expansive network of locations throughout the Western United States and Hawaii that can meet capital equipment sales, rental and service needs through Papé Material Handling, Papé Machinery, Papé Kenworth, Ditch Witch West, A Papé Company, and Engineered Products: A Papé Company.

Related
Jim Heckendorf
Magni Telescopic Handlers Appoints Four New Regional Sales Managers
December 14, 2020
Magni America Renews Partnership with Mardian Equipment Co.
August 19, 2020
RTH5.23 Smart rotating telescopic handler
Magni RTH Rotating Telescopic Handlers
February 12, 2019
Magni Logo
Magni America LLC
February 12, 2019
Recommended
Perc 598372e0a40ae 5a1468048566d
Study Shows Propane Has a Lower Carbon Footprint Than Electric in Trucks
Research reveals that propane-fueled medium- and heavy-duty engine vehicles have a lower carbon footprint than electric vehicles in most U.S. states.
January 28, 2021
Rental Fleet2 Feb21
The Role of Rental in 2020 and What it Taught Us for 2021
No two industry segments fared exactly alike in 2020, but the spotlight shined on rental equipment revealed some of its biggest benefits, ones that may very likely continue to play a vital role in 2021.
February 1, 2021
Offer Complete Solutions for Customer Projects
Sponsored
Offer Complete Solutions for Customer Projects
Rental employees need suitable training to qualify the right tool and accessories for the customer’s job. Learn about how this can be accomplished through the EDCO’s latest whitepaper. Download now
January 19, 2021
Latest
Bobcat Rtls Action Pic (3) Small
Bobcat Partners with Magni TH to Introduce Latest Telehandlers
Magni TH announced partnership with Bobcat to supply the latest rotating telehandlers — ranging from 18 to 39 meters.
December 3, 2020
Etech Telehandler Us 5
JCB Launches First Ever Electric Loadall Telescopic Handler Model
JCB’s 505-20E, a full electric version of the popular Loadall, offers a zero-emissions material handling solution. Its features include dual electric motors, regenerative hydraulics and full shift operation capabilities.
November 19, 2020
Functioning as a loader, telehandler or landscaping tool, Mecalac’s AS900tele reduces the need to for additional equipment and optimizes jobsite logistics.
The AS900tele Swing Loader
Mecalac's AS900tele combines the compactness and mobility of the company's AS Swing Loader Series with telescopic technology to provide versatility on the jobsite.
November 18, 2020
Ams Merlo P27 6 Plus Const
Merlo’s P27.6PLUS Telehandler
The P27.6PLUS has a lower center of gravity for increased machine stability, traction, and nimbleness, and is approved for towing trailers.
September 11, 2020
Mlt420 Studio Bucket
Manitou Adds MLT 420 Compact Telescopic Loader
The MLT 420 is the most compact Manitou telescopic loader, navigating in confined spaces and offering all the advantages of a loader, telehandler, and industrial forklift combined.
September 10, 2020
Magni America Renews Partnership with Mardian Equipment Co.
Mardian provides Magni Rotating and Fixed Boom Heavy Lift Telehandlers in Arizona
August 19, 2020
Bobcat V923 Pallet Fork S6c9487 20f2 Fc Ko
Bobcat V923 VersaHandler Telescopic Tool Carrier
New model has a maximum rated lift capacity of 9,041 lbs., maximum lift height of 277 in. and maximum reach of 162.3 in.
July 6, 2020
The latest addition to the RTJ range is an outdoor telescopic boom designed for versatile applications: heavy construction, finishing, maintenance, sporting events, and more.
Haulotte Expands RTJ Telescopic Range
Incorporating Haulotte safety standards and the latest innovations, the new telescopic boom provides a dual platform capacity along with four-wheel steering and is ideal for work up to 46 ft. high.
June 18, 2020
Ams Merlo P30 9 With Forks
TF30.9 Compact Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's TF30.9 is designed where a small machine with power and reach is needed.
May 27, 2020
R70 28 S Plus B
Roto 70.28 S Plus Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's Roto 70.28 S Plus features a maximum load capacity of 15,500 lb.
May 27, 2020
R70 24 S Plus 840x2048
Roto 70.24 S Plus Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's Roto 70.24 S Plus features a maximum load capacity of 15,400 lb. and a maximum height of 79 ft. 3 in., which can handle up to 6,600 lb.
May 27, 2020
Roto50 30 Splus 1 A
Roto 50.30 S Plus Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's R50.30S Plus features a maximum height of 96 ft. and can handle 4,500 lb.
May 27, 2020
Offer Complete Solutions for Customer Projects
Sponsored
Offer Complete Solutions for Customer Projects
Rental employees need suitable training to qualify the right tool and accessories for the customer’s job. Learn about how this can be accomplished through the EDCO’s latest whitepaper. Download now
January 19, 2021
P40 13 1 A
P40.13 Panoramic Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's P40.13 telehandler features independent front stabilizers with a maximum operating capacity of 8,800-lb.
May 27, 2020
Ams Merlo R40 18 S 840x2048
Roto 40.18S Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's Roto 40.18S features a 415-degree turret rotation and an 8,800-lb. capacity at a 58-ft. maximum lift height.
May 27, 2020
Ams Merlo P40 17 A 2
P40.17 Panoramic Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's P40.17 features independent front stabilizers and designed for medium-sized material handling applications.
May 27, 2020
Ams Merlo P35 11 T 1
P35.11 Panoramic Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's P35.11 is a compact machine offering a maximum load capacity of 7,700 lb.
May 27, 2020
Merlo P72 10
P72.10 High Capacity Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's P72.10 can lift 9,000 l.b to a height of 31 ft. 3 in. or 4,500 lb. with a reach of 17 ft. 1 in.
May 27, 2020
Pettibone Extendo 1056 X
Extendo 1056X Telehandler
Pettibone adds 10,000-lb.-capacity telehandler to X-Series.
April 9, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 03 17 At 1 21 41 Pm
[VIDEO] JLG 1075 Telehandler with 8-story Lift Height
John Boehme, JLG senior product manager, talks about new standard and option features of the 1075 telehandler.
March 17, 2020
Jlg 1075
JLG 1075 Telescopic Handler
10,000 lb class telehandler boasts a 75-foot boom and 60' reach
March 16, 2020
Img 0152
[VIDEO] SANY America STH1056A Telehandler
The STH1056A offers an attractive and versatile option for operators and rental fleet owners alike, and provides an excellent balance of features and capabilities at an even more appealing price point.
March 11, 2020
JLG MZ100
JLG and Construction Robotics Innovate for Jobsite of the Future
Collaborative work advances construction through robotics and autonomy.
March 10, 2020
Sky Trak 12054 Cmyk 2x3 2
SkyTrak 12054 Telescopic Handler
The 12,000-lb. class telehandler is suited for use in both industrial and commercial construction applications
February 15, 2020