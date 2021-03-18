Avalanche Equipment Helps Grow Magni TH in Colorado

Magni Telescopic Handlers announces that Avalanche Equipment has become a Magni authorized dealer for the state of Colorado, helping grow the Magni brand in the mountain states.

Mar 18th, 2021
Magni America LLC
Magni Telescopic Handlers, the world leader in rotating and heavy lift telehandlers, announced that Avalanche Equipment has become a Magni authorized dealer for the state of Colorado.

“Avalanche Equipment is proud to join the Magni network as the first Mountain state dealer. We look forward to introducing this high-end specialty product to our diversified customer base," said John Pugh, CEO of Avalanche Equipment.

“Magni America is very excited to welcome Avalanche Equipment to the Magni dealer network, and we look forward to working with them to bring Magni Telescopic Handlers to their customers,” said Joe Leinwol, chief sales officer at Magni America LLC. “Avalanche’s commitment to their customers, and their long history in the industry made them the perfect partner to help grow the Magni brand in the mountain states.”

