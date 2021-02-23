Magni Telescopic Handlers announced that Ziegler Rental will become the first CAT Rental Store to be a Magni authorized dealer in the U.S. Ziegler Rental will serve its customers in the state of Minnesota — providing Magni rotating and heavy lift telehandlers.

“Magni’s line of rotational and high-capacity telehandlers will make a great addition to our rental fleet,” said Ben Seidel, general manager of Rental Services. “Our customers will be able to use them in many applications, adding accessories like forks, winches and platforms, and the 360 degree rotation will give them multi-function capabilities in a 3-in-1 machine.”

Recently, Magni introduced a completely new design and concept, the TH Range, designed to fulfill the expectations of the industry and building sectors. The overall dimensions of these units are compact, if compared to its lifting capacities. This authorized dealer agreement will connect Ziegler Rental's customer base, of 24 locations throughout Minnesota and Iowa, with Magni's innovative new machines.

“Magni America is very excited to welcome Ziegler Rental to the Magni dealer network, and we look forward to working with them to bring Magni Telescopic Handlers to their customers,” said Gary Weisman, vice president of Marketing and Operations at Magni America LLC. “Ziegler’s deep commitment to the success of their customers and communities they serve is also a key part of Magni’s philosophy and makes Ziegler Rental the perfect partner for Magni in the markets they serve.”

Information provided by Magni America LLC and edited by Chantal Zimmermann.