Applied Machinery Sales Expands with Second Location in Kansas

Applied Machinery Sales opens a second location in Olathe, Kansas, offering the full line of Merlo Telehandlers and Rotos.

January 28, 2021
Ed Burchett and Blake Barker will manage the Olathe, Kansas location.
Applied Machinery Sales (AMS)

Applied Machinery Sales (AMS), the importer and distributor of Merlo Telehandlers and Rotos in the U.S., has opened a second location in Olathe, Kansas. This location will offer the full line of Merlo Telehandlers and Rotos.

Over the past few years, the sales and rentals of Merlo Telehandlers and Rotos have increased significantly. This increased activity has prompted AMS to invest in opening its second location in the Midwest.

“We have many end users and dealers in the Midwest, and on the West Coast, that will greatly benefit from this second AMS location,” said Garth McGillewie, AMS president. “Similar to our Rock Hill, South Carolina headquarters, this location will provide direct sales, service and assist with dealer inquiries.”

Ed Burchett and Blake Barker will manage this location. They both offer extensive construction and lifting industry experience.

“This central location is a commitment to our dealers and end users that we are here as partners as they rely on Merlo telehandlers to perform their daily trades," Burchett said. "We are here to educate, support and ensure they enjoy safe and efficient operation of our equipment. We look forward to meeting everyone.”

