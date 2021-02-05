Snorkel Rough Terrain Telehandlers Now Available with Open Cabs

Snorkel rough terrain telehandler models, SR5719, SR9244, SR1054, and SR1331, are available with either an open cab, or a fully enclosed cab with heat and air conditioning.

February 5, 2021
Snorkel
Snorkel Sr5719 With Open Cab
Snorkel
Snorkel Logo small

Snorkel announced that its range of rough terrain telehandlers are now available with open cabs.

Available on all Snorkel rough terrain telehandler models, which includes the SR5719, SR9244, SR1054 and SR1331, customers can now choose from either an open cab, or a fully enclosed cab with heat and air conditioning. On the full electric, lithium-ion battery powered compact rough terrain telehandler, the Snorkel SR5719E, the open cab is also now available, in addition to a fully enclosed cab with heat.

The open cab version features the same spacious design and layout as the enclosed version, and includes an adjustable suspension seat and adjustable steering column as standard, delivering unrivalled operator comfort. A mesh grid protects the operator while maintaining excellent visibility of the work area.

