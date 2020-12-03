United Rentals Develops Mobile Water Treatment Solution

United Rentals introduces the CL-250 Clarifier, a mobile water treatment solution to provide effective and efficient solids removal for multiple applications.

December 3, 2020
United Rentals Inc.
United Rentals Cl 250 Clarifier
United Rentals, Inc.

United Rentals Inc. has announced the CL-250 Clarifier, which delivers a complete solids removal solution for a wide range of waste streams. The clarifier system allows companies to increase efficiency of solid waste removal, while also reducing the mobilization time and project footprint of the water treatment process.

The CL-250 Clarifier is designed to be easily deployed in an open-top frac tank, allowing the tank to quickly function as a low cost, highly effective solids removal system. The system’s slant plate Lamella clarifier design creates 10 times more settling area than its footprint. This efficient design allows one 16.5 foot CL-250 mobile unit to provide the same treatment capacity as a 42 foot fixed installation clarifier.

The CL-250 Clarifier can accommodate flows up to 500 gallons-per-minute per unit, so there is no need to rent the multiple settling tanks that projects typically require. Fewer pieces of equipment onsite can lead to a more streamlined process and an overall safer project.

The CL-250 Clarifier can also be used in a standard weir tank. United Rentals' filtration application engineers are available to work with companies to determine settling and flow rates for different sludge types ahead of installation. Once the system is installed, the water enters the clarifier, flows over the first weir, under the second weir and then up through the slant plates within the clarifier system. CL-250 Clarifier units are outfitted with sludge removal inserts to allow sludge to be pumped out without interruption to the process.

The United Rentals CL-250 Clarifier has the versatility to be effective across a variety of worksites and high-volume projects including refineries, chemical plants, construction dewatering, environmental remediation, and pipelines.

“The CL-250 Clarifier is an integrated, custom-designed liquid management system,” Director of Filtration Mehrzad Emanuel said. “Companies are looking for cost-effective and time-sensitive ways to keep projects and fluids moving. The CL-250 Clarifier can not only save project dollars, but keep downtime to a minimum. Fewer pieces of equipment onsite and faster turnarounds free up capital for other projects or contingencies."

Related
United Rentals 2
United Rentals Launches Digital Learning Series on How to Unlock Smarter Worksites
June 23, 2020
Trench Safety3
United Rentals Helps Contractors Advance Trench Safety Through Training
May 20, 2019
United Rentals
United Rentals Completes Acquisition of WesternOne Rentals & Sales
December 5, 2018
United Rentals
United Rentals Receives Innovation Award for Mobile Water Treatment Solutions
September 26, 2018
Recommended
Screen Shot 2020 09 03 At 9 17 18 Am
12 Days of Construction Christmas 2020 Gift Guide - Wireless Earplug Earbuds
These noise cancelling, OSHA-compliant bluetooth hearing protectors are a great option for the noisy construction jobsite.
December 3, 2020
Adobe Stock 330996183
Latest Coronavirus Relief Package Includes Funding for Transportation, State & Local Governments
$908 billion bipartisan emergency relief framework includes $45 billion for transit, airlines, airports, buses and Amtrak. State & local governments will receive $160 billion but it's unclear how much will be allocated to State DOTs
December 2, 2020
Adobe Stock 349358252
Treasury Confirms Expenses Paid with Forgiven PPP Funds Not Deductible
‘If a business reasonably believes that a PPP loan will be forgiven in the future, expenses related to the loan are not deductible, whether the business has filed for forgiveness or not,’ said the U.S. Treasury Department.
November 24, 2020
Latest
Cdk
CDK Global and Integrated Rental Enhance IntelliDealer DMS
CDK Global Inc. now offers standardized, modern integration for heavy equipment dealers with the CDK IntelliDealer dealer management software (DMS) platform.
December 3, 2020
Bobcat Rtls Action Pic (3) Small
Bobcat Partners with Magni TH to Introduce Latest Telehandlers
Magni TH announced partnership with Bobcat to supply the latest rotating telehandlers — ranging from 18 to 39 meters.
December 3, 2020
ASV Holdings Inc. will increase production capacity by approximately 30 percent in Q1 of 2021, creating 28 new jobs in the company’s Grand Rapids, Minn. facility.
ASV Holdings Aims to Strengthen its Machine Availability
ASV Holdings Inc., an industry-leading manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, will supply more machine availability by creating 28 new jobs and increasing production capacity by 30 percent.
December 3, 2020
M Science Rental2
General Rental Rate Trends Improve in Mid-November
Equipment rental participants have been keenly watching rental rate trends headed into the winter. Trends in our data suggest rental rates have held up better than feared QTD with rental rate data holding strong through the 15th of the month.
December 3, 2020
Sunbelt Rentals Training
Cornerstone OnDemand Presents RAVE Award to Sunbelt Rentals
Sunbelt Rentals receives Cornerstone OnDemand RAVE Award, which recognizes the commitment to innovative uses of technology for employee training.
December 3, 2020
Peru 1
Great Lakes Women’s Business Council Certifies Martin Equipment of Illinois
The certification process is designed to confirm the business as at least 51 percent owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.
December 3, 2020
Screenshot 2020 12 02 113728
ICraneTrax Enables Telematics Data Points
iCraneTrax, the fleet and business management software from A1A Software LLC, now enables telematics data points to combine sales, dispatch, and fleet maintenance into one application.
December 2, 2020
Lcg Logo Red Blue Transparent 960x247
Sycor Americas Partners with Logimove for Enhanced Mobility
The two digital transformation providers have partnered to merge enhanced mobile capabilities with a leading Microsoft Dynamics ERP system for equipment businesses across North America.
December 2, 2020
Eshot Ipaf Webinar Ipaf 2020 Review And What Does 2021 Hold E Shot
IPAF Webinar Outlines Initiatives for 2021
The International Powered Access Federation (IPAF) will host a live webinar to summarize what has happened in the industry in 2020, anticipate the future in the industry, and announce game-changing initiatives IPAF plans to launch.
December 2, 2020
Ipaf Rental Market Reports 2020
IPAF's Report Anticipates 2021 MEWP Rental and Economic Trends
The Global Powered Access Rental Market Report 2020, conducted by IPAF, analyzed the positive state of MEWP rental and economic trends — indicating recovery for countries including Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, and China in 2021.
December 2, 2020
Amanda Beckett Final
IPAF Introduces New Head of Finance
The International Powered Access Federation (IPAF) has named Amanda Beckett, recently the head of financial planning and analysis at Nationwide Platforms, the new head of finance at IPAF.
December 2, 2020
Helping Members Corona Crisis Copy (1)
IPAF Provides Membership Fee Discount Due to COVID-19
IPAF has offered a 25 percent discount on the 2020 membership fee to provide financial assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic.
December 1, 2020
New Load Image As At Nov 2020
IPAF Announces ‘Load and Unload Course’ Update
The latest analysis of potential and actual accidents, gathered by IPAF, highlights that most accidents occur during the loading and unloading process of MEWPs, requiring an update to the ‘Load and Unload Course.’
December 1, 2020
Adobe Stock 286475243 Editorial Use Only
Part 2: The Ultimate Guide to Rental Marketing (How to Rank on Google for Free)
In the first part of this guide, we covered how to reach your changing customer and what SEO is. Now we’re ready to delve into the next steps of marketing your equipment rental company, and they all start with one thing: content.
December 1, 2020
Rental The Bottom Line Final
Skyjack Talks WERISE Campaign and Growth After a Pandemic
Skyjack President Ken McDougall and Vice President of Marketing Malcolm Early sit down with Rental editor Alexis Brumm.
December 1, 2020
Snorkel's Bauma China Stand Ready For The Show
Snorkel Displays Two New Boom Lifts at Bauma China 2020
Snorkel showcased the expansion of its China-built product line with two diesel-powered boom lifts, the Snorkel A46JRT and the Snorkel 660SJ, at Bauma China 2020.
November 30, 2020
Ara Rental Hall Of Fame Logo Rgb
ARA Announces Rental Hall of Fame Inductees
Five industry veterans will become the newest inductees into the Rental Hall of Fame.
November 30, 2020
FT-40-2 T Custom trailer built to specification.
Felling Trailers Replaces Old Trailers for City of San Diego
The City of San Diego has employed Felling Trailers to replace several worn trailers across the city after their previous supplier's issue with quality control and delayed delivery time.
November 30, 2020
Press Release Ipaf Trackunit
Trackunit and IPAF Announce ePal Digital ‘Powered Access License’
Replacing the established credit-card-style physical PAL Cards, ePAL credentials will be delivered and stored on operators’ mobile devices in a secure digital wallet, in the same way that people store loyalty cards, boarding cards and tickets on their pho
November 30, 2020
Aluma 8200 14 K Tilt Tandem Utility Trailer
Aluma 8200-14K Tilt Tandem Utility Trailer
Features all-aluminum construction and two 7,000-lb. rubber torsion axles with easy lube hubs.
November 30, 2020
Peg Logo
Peer Executive Groups Offers Financial Reports to Rental Companies
Peer Executive Groups provides rental companies with reports on Sales Growth Rates, Employee Productivity, Cash, Debt, and the ability to compare themselves with other rental businesses based on ARA region, number of locations, or sales volume.
November 30, 2020
Husqvarna Acquires Blastrac to Expand Surface Prep Offering
Husqvarna Group’s Construction Division has signed an agreement to acquire surface preparation technology provider Blastrac.
November 30, 2020
Adobe Stock 228582901
Rental Industry to the Rescue
In the challenge that has been 2020, some companies in the rental industry have strived to promote kindness and compassion towards others.
November 28, 2020
Fleet Up
Fleet Up Marketplace Assists IronTek Solutions in Sales
Along with 40 rental yards and construction equipment owners, IronTek Solutions utilizes Fleet Up Marketplace to list over 15,000 units of construction equipment online.
November 25, 2020