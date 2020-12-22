Alta Equipment Group Inc. Acquires Vantage Equipment, LLC.

Alta Equipment Group signed a definitive agreement with Vantage Equipment, taking over the distribution of Volvo CE products in most of New York, the counties and boroughs of New York City, and Long Island.

December 22, 2020
Business Wire
Alta Equipment Company
Metro West
Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc., (Alta) has entered into a definitive agreement with Vantage Equipment LLC. (Vantage), a privately held construction equipment dealer operating three branches across New York State in Batavia, Syracuse, and Albany. Alta will acquire Vantage’s construction dealerships in an asset sale.

Since its founding in 2004, Vantage has offered a wide selection of high-quality products serving the heavy-end municipal construction market. Vantage represents several heavy-duty machinery manufacturers including Volvo Construction Equipment and Gradall.

As part of the acquisition, Alta takes over the distribution of Volvo CE products in most of the geographic area of New York State, excluding Westchester County, the counties and boroughs of New York City, and Long Island. Vantage’s construction dealerships generated approximately $41 million in revenue and had adjusted approximately $4.7 million earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in the trailing 12 months through Sept. 30.

Ryan Greenawalt, chief executive officer of Alta, said, “We are excited to welcome Vantage Equipment to the Alta team. The addition of Vantage further diversifies our customer base and will complement our Liftech business, which serves the New York material handling market. We believe Vantage has strong growth potential and look forward to bringing the full resources of Alta Equipment Group to the New York construction equipment market.”

Vantage marks Alta’s seventh acquisition since becoming a public company in February 2020. To date, the company has deployed $151 million in capital into strategic acquisitions. These acquisitions have expanded the company’s geographic footprint, technician headcount, product lines, and OEM relationships while contributing approximately $34 million in adjusted EBITDA.

Terms of the Vantage acquisition were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close before year-end 2020  subject to customary conditions.

Recommended
American Red Cross volunteers use donated Toyota Material Handling equipment to move relief supplies during the recent Oregon wildfires. Toyota has pledged material handling equipment to the Red Cross to respond to any North American natural disaster as a part of a unique partnership with American Red Cross.
Toyota Material Handling Partners with American Red Cross in Natural Disaster
Toyota Material Handling and the American Red Cross provided a coordinated national disaster response solution with the use of the North American Toyota Forklift network — an initiative intended to continue for future natural disaster relief.
December 16, 2020
Remote 20teams 20insert
5 Ways Leaders Can Motivate and Inspire Remote Teams
AEM shares five useful and common-sense ways in which business leaders can motivate remote teams and help them keep pace with organizational demands and goals.
December 14, 2020
Screenshot 2020 12 07 111350
Robust New Orders, Backlogs Expected to Boost Homebuilding Growth
After slowing during Q2 2020 as the pandemic took hold, homebuilding demand picked up during Q3 and will remain robust, says Moody's.
December 7, 2020
