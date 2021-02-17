ARA Forecasts More Than 1.5% Growth in 2021 Equipment Rental Revenue

The most recent American Rental Association (ARA) forecast predicted the U.S. equipment rental revenue would surpass $50.2 billion, an increased expectation than previously forecasted.

February 17, 2021
Chantal Zimmermann
American Rental Association
United Stated Rental Revenue March 2021
American Rental Association

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the equipment rental industry, the latest American Rental Association (ARA) forecast calls for more positive growth in 2021 and beyond. This comes as a breath of relief for the industry, which was bombarded by dramatic declines and event cancellations due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

In 2020, the entire rental industry witnessed a 11.7 percent decline in revenue. The new ARA forecast, released on Feb. 16, depicted an increase of more than 1.5 percent growth in 2021 with the industry surpassing $50.2 billion. 

The new forecast is higher than the prior forecast, released in Nov. 2020, of only 0.3 percent due to the 2020 economic data.

“With the government stimulus programs and the rollout of the vaccine, people are beginning to have more confidence. The equipment and event rental industry often recovers from adversity more quickly than the industries it serves, and it looks like this is happening again,” said John McClelland, Ph.D., ARA vice president for government affairs and chief economist.

The new forecast is higher due to economic data at the end of 2020 being better than expected, says Scott Hazelton, managing director of IHS Markit.

“From an equipment rental perspective, construction did not slow as much as expected, although we do expect it to remain a drag in 2021. The larger surprise was the performance on manufacturing, which is also a source for equipment rental demand,” Hazelton says.

The ARA anticipates the growth to continue with revenue reaching $55.9 billion in 2022 and $60.5 billion in 2024.

Additional 2021 industry insights:

  • The construction segment is anticipated to see a 1 percent decrease, compared to 11 percent in 2020
  • The general tool segment is expected to grow 4 percent.
  • While the forecast reflects the latest COVID-19 economic relief bill passed in December, it does not include the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan being proposed by the Biden administration.
  • The ARA forecast shows an increase of 7.3 percent in Canada’s equipment rental revenue in 2021 attaining $5.2 billion and reaching $6.2 billion in 2024.

Insight provided by the American Rental Association and edited by Chantal Zimmermann.

Related
Josh Nickell
American Rental Association Aims to Increase Member Engagement
December 7, 2020
Ara Logo Rgb New
American Rental Association
June 18, 2007
Recommended
Condojobsite
Single-family Housing Ended Strong as Multifamily Faltered in 2020
Single-family permits rose in all four regions of the U.S. in 2020, while multifamily permits saw declines.
February 17, 2021
Screenshot 2021 02 11 101248
Glass Ceiling in Construction Continues as Female CEOs Lag Globally
The number of female CEOs in science and technology industries, including construction, falls far below that of their male counterparts, while pay levels continue to reflect ongoing disparity between genders.
February 17, 2021
Offer Complete Solutions for Customer Projects
Sponsored
Offer Complete Solutions for Customer Projects
Rental employees need suitable training to qualify the right tool and accessories for the customer’s job. Learn about how this can be accomplished through the EDCO’s latest whitepaper. Download now
January 19, 2021
Latest
Adobe Stock 129400948
How Rental Companies Can Protect Their ROI in 2021
Protecting your ROI protects earnings and cash flow. The steps required to reach this goal are nothing more than accounting adjustments that cost practically nothing.
February 15, 2021
Adobe Stock 286475243 Editorial Use Only
Writing Content for Google Rank - The Ultimate Guide to Rental Marketing: Part 3
From word count to content uniqueness to keyword density to backlinks and more, here are the recommendations to create content that ranks high in Google searches. Parts 1 and 2 covered marketing your equipment rental company and content creation
February 8, 2021
2020 4 Q Rer 08 002 Outlook For Rental Rate Changes In 2021 600f838795c0d
Average Rental Revenue Declined 1.5 Percent Y/Y in Q4, Baird/RER Survey Says
Respondents are optimistic enough to forecast an overall 4.9-percent increase in 2021 compared to 2020.
February 12, 2021
Jigp B Ud A
Thermal Intelligence Basecamp Flameless Industrial Heater, Light Tower and Generator
Thermal intelligence introduces Basecamp, the first smart three-in-one heater, light tower and generator, delivering superior heating, cost efficiency and safety.
February 12, 2021
Jlg All Electric Ae1932 Da Vinci Scissor Lift
Oshkosh Corporation Invests in Microvast Battery Technologies
JLG Industries' parent company, Oshkosh Corporation invests in Microvast, a global provider of next-generation battery technologies for commercial and specialty electric vehicles, advancing the development of industry-leading electrified solutions.
February 11, 2021
Takeuchi-US,
Takeuchi-US Launches Takeuchi Attachment Program
Takeuchi-US announces the development of the Takeuchi Attachment Program, which offers a full line of Takeuchi-branded attachments for each of the manufacturer’s compact excavators, compact track loaders and compact wheel loaders.
February 11, 2021
Crosby 2
The Crosby Group Invests in Verton Technologies
The Crosby Group announced an investment in Verton Technologies, which helps increase the pace of innovation to remove the need of human held tag lines in lifting applications.
February 11, 2021
Adobe Stock 299978128
Study: Surging Construction Activities Will Boost Scissor Lift Sales Through 2031
Future Market Insights, an ESOMAR-certified market research and consulting firm, anticipates the global scissor lift market to reach $4.5 billion by 2031 — influencing rental companies to focus on new growth prospects in the industry.
February 11, 2021
United Rentals General Rental Rates (Change Y/Y)
How the Pandemic Affected Equipment Rentals – And How the Industry is Shaping Up in Early 2021
As we enter 2021, trends across our datasets – which include volume, rental rates, and used equipment inventory levels – suggest activity is picking up and that the worst has already passed for many operators.
February 11, 2021
Img 1125 1 4 2 6022a446b55c2 6022a454bd4ef 6022a45d26599 6022a46d94195
KIOTI Tractor Enters Compact Construction Market
KIOTI Tractor announces its presence in the compact construction market with the development of its first-ever skid steer and compact track loader. This announcement was accompanied by KIOTI's 2021 product line-up.
February 11, 2021
Uri Award Image 8
JCB North America Recognized as United Rentals' 2020 Supplier of the Year
United Rentals has recognized JCB North America as 2020 Supplier of the Year for the second consecutive time based on outstanding value, timely delivery, product support, training and procurement excellence.
February 10, 2021
Camso Tlh 732 Plus Side
Camso TLH 732+ Telehandler Tire
Camso introduces the TLH 732+ telehandler tire, which provides excellent traction on soft surfaces, long-wearing durability when operating at higher speeds, a maximum tread cleanout and tread impact protection.
February 10, 2021
Offer Complete Solutions for Customer Projects
Sponsored
Offer Complete Solutions for Customer Projects
Rental employees need suitable training to qualify the right tool and accessories for the customer’s job. Learn about how this can be accomplished through the EDCO’s latest whitepaper. Download now
January 19, 2021
Ice Striker2000 Am
HillTip IceStriker 1200-4200AM Combi Spreader
Hilltip introduces the IceStriker 1200-4200AM Combi Spreader, which is designed for half ton trucks and larger with the ability to spread granular salt, sand and gravel, but also can be transformed into a liquid deicing sprayer.
February 10, 2021
Gv10 Xlt Tipped
Ruwac GV10XLT Early Entry Saw Vacuum
Ruwac USA upgrades the GV10XLT Early Entry Saw Vacuum, providing 300 cubic feet per minute at 84 inch Lift/H20 with proven success for the collection of “green” concrete dust.
February 10, 2021
Hs2 200114 Birmingham Curzon Street Station View 19 1122x624
MEWP Virtual Reality Simulator Reduces Safety Concerns Before UK's Largest Environmental Project
Serious Labs and Align JV provide a mobile elevating work platform operator training simulator to improve training, safety and efficiency for the UK’s largest environmental project, the HS2 Rail Line — designed to align with a low carbon transport future.
February 10, 2021
Restoring Floors Starts With Renting The Right Equipment
Restoring Floors Starts with Renting the Right Equipment
Restoring floors is a multi-step process that can be extremely labor-intensive if you don’t have the right equipment.
February 9, 2021
Brumm Dehaven Screenshot
KATO-CES Talks CL35 Track Loader, COVID, and Rental in 2021
In this interview, Rental Editor Alexis Brumm sits down with Bart DeHaven, national sales manager for KATO-CES, to talk about equipment KATO launched in 2020 including the CL35 track loader and V5 zero tailswing excavator.
February 9, 2021
Rental Rundown Final
Rundown with Jason Stanczyk of EDCO
In this episode of Rental Rundown, Editor Alexis Brumm talks with Jason Stanczyk, vice president of operations for EDCO.
February 9, 2021
Festool Systainer Systems.
Festool Announces Its Systainer Systems Collection
Festool USA has unveiled its largest Systainer release ever with the new Systainer3 tool organization systems, providing efficient protection, storage and transportation of all tools and materials in the workshop or on the jobsite.
February 8, 2021
Snorkel Sr5719 With Open Cab
Snorkel Rough Terrain Telehandlers Now Available with Open Cabs
Snorkel rough terrain telehandler models, the SR5719, SR9244, SR1054, and SR1331, are available with either an open cab or a fully enclosed cab with heat and air conditioning.
February 5, 2021
9520f158 A452 41c7 8632 287185cff99f
Kubota SVL97-2 Compact Track Loader
The SVL97-2 compact track loader features a 96-hp engine, a rated operating capacity of 3,200 lbs. (at 35% tipping load), 7,961 lbs. of breakout force and a 3.4-ft. reach at max height.
February 5, 2021
Pro Vigil Product Shot
Pro-Vigil Remote Video Monitoring Service
February 5, 2021
Lou Gore Mid Atlantic Rbm
Takeuchi-US Appoints Luschen 'Lou' Gore as Mid-Atlantic Regional Business Manager
Takeuchi-US announced that Luschen “Lou” Gore will become the new regional business manager for the Mid-Atlantic Region to develop sales initiatives and handle dealer development, dealer recruitment and inventory control.
February 4, 2021