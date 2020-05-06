National Equipment Dealers Joins the Manitou Dealer Network

Manitou North America has welcomed National Equipment Dealers LLC to the Manitou dealer network.

National Equipment Dealers (NED) will offer the full Manitou line of skid loaders, track loaders, articulated loaders, and telescopic handlers at 11 locations throughout Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas.

“We are thrilled that National Equipment Dealers is joining the Manitou dealer network,” said Scott Mcguigan, Manitou North America’s sales vice president, Eastern region. “We are confident the full lineup of Manitou equipment will be a strong asset to the construction, landscape, and rental needs in this market.”

The Manitou product line will be available at their stores in Apopka and Ft. Pierce, Florida; Clayton, Grimesland, and Lexington, North Carolina; Columbia, Piedmont, Rock Hill, and Summerville, South Carolina; and Dallas.

Jesse Beasley, vice president of East Coast Operations, NED, says, “It is our pleasure to announce National Equipment Dealers as the Manitou dealer in all our East Coast operations. This gives NED the ability to service customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, and the Florida markets."

NED was founded in 2018 with the merger of May Heavy Equipment (NC/SC), Four Seasons Equipment (TX), Earthmovers Construction Equipment (FL), and most recently, Robs Hydraulics in the Carolinas. National Equipment Dealers is currently under the ownership of a team lead by Kerry Vickar (chairman) and Mitch Nevins (CEO).

To learn more, visit www.manitou.com. For more information on National Equipment Dealers, visit ned-llc.us.