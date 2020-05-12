Makinex Hires New VP of Sales and Marketing

Makinex's Bill Marshall will aim to make a significant investment in the future of the North American business.

May 12, 2020
Makinex Construction Products
Bill Marshall
Bill Marshall
Makinex

Makinex has named Bill Marshall the company's new vice president of sales and marketing.

With over 19 years of construction and industrial B2B experience, Marshall’s knowledge and expertise will help to further develop and improve the customer and partner experience with Makinex. His work over the years across the globe are reflected within the network that he brings to the role – ranging from the United States and Canada to Australasia.

“Bill has been such a great fit within our outstanding team, and has helped excel the sales and marketing teams to their full potential. Although Bill was brought on during this unprecedented time, he has given Makinex his all and brought new forward-thinking ideas to how Makinex will succeed in 2020," says Peter Maginnis, general manager.

To reach Marshall, email B.Marshall@Makinex.com. 

Related
Makinex Screen Shot
[VIDEO] Makinex Tools Designed to Make Jobs Safer, Faster and Easier
March 11, 2020
Makinex New Headquarters
Makinex Announces New North American Headquarters
August 28, 2018
Recommended
Combo Graph Apr 20
Construction Backlog Falls But Contractor Confidence is Up from Historic Lows
Despite shrinking backlog in April 2020, confidence among construction industry leaders inched upward last month from the historic lows observed in March.
May 12, 2020
Getty Images 1217857321
House and White House Fighting for Highway Spending as Coronavirus Stimulus
Senate Republicans openly defiant about supporting citizens and states after bathing corporations in record stimulus spending
May 11, 2020
Annotation 2020 05 06 165205
[TRANSPORTATION CHAIN] How COVID-19 is Impacting Transportation, Trucking and Supply Chains
This episode of Transportation Chain examines how the COVID-19 crisis is impacting supply chain management, material availability in both construction and equipment manufacturing, as well as the movement of construction materials and equipment.
May 6, 2020
Latest
The significance of properly and safely handling equipment.
Ditch Witch Offers New Equipment Operation Training Modules
The Ditch Witch certified training modules are available for stand-on skid steers, walk-behind trenchers, ride-on trenchers and roto witch drilling attachment.
May 7, 2020
General
General Pipe Cleaners Brings Back Snake-Oil for Sewer Cables, Equipment
The new Snake-Oil Classic joins Snake-Oil Plus, General’s new non-toxic, biodegradable addition, to the Snake-Oil family.
May 7, 2020
The ALL Family of Companies is the largest privately-owned crane rental and sales enterprise in North America, with 37 branches operating under the ALL, Central, Dawes, Jeffers, and ALT names.
ALL Family of Companies Unveils Shared Equipment Program
ALL’s equipment lineup includes crane types as small and versatile as mini/spider cranes or as large as 900-ton ATs and 1,000-ton crawlers, plus tower cranes, boom lifts/aerials/MEWPs, and boom trucks.
May 7, 2020
(L to R): Jason Wainwright, Will Blackerby, Dana Conrad, Scott McGuigan, Tim Collie, Greg Walker, Corey Rogers, and Jesse Beasley.
National Equipment Dealers Joins the Manitou Dealer Network
National Equipment Dealers (NED) will offer the full Manitou line of skid loaders, track loaders, articulated loaders, and telescopic handlers at 11 locations throughout Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas.
May 6, 2020
Brokk recently opened a 10,000-square-foot service center in Missouri.
Brokk Opens Major Service Center
Brokk, a manufacturer of remote-controlled demolition machines, enhances its machine refurbishment and repair, with the addition of its new Demonstration and Service Center in Missouri.
May 6, 2020
Roberts Blackwell
CRA Names New Executive Director
The California Rental Association has named a new executive director to replace Dale Blackwell, who passed away on April 15.
May 5, 2020
Trackunit2
Trackunit White Book Aims to Eliminate Construction Downtime
White book provides a guide to 100 key insights and learnings construction equipment owners need to eliminate downtime on a global scale
May 5, 2020
Sv40 Red 3
Yanmar SV40 Ultra-tight Tailswing Excavator
Model is the first of the company’s compact equipment line to be offered in the premium red color
May 5, 2020
Volvo CE donated PPE to healthcare workers at a local hospital in Pennsylvania.
Volvo CE Produces, Donates PPE to Healthcare Workers
Through internal crowdsourcing of the best designs, materials and assembly techniques, Volvo Construction Equipment employees are producing face shields and ear guards for local front line healthcare workers.
May 5, 2020
The Snorkel TB Series of 80 ft. (24.3m) and 86 ft. (26.2m) telescopic boom lifts has achieved the EquipmentWatch Highest Retained Value award for the third consecutive year.
Snorkel Boom Lifts Receive Highest Retained Value Award
Snorkel's TB Series of 80 ft. (24.3m) and 86 ft. (26.2m) telescopic boom lifts has achieved the EquipmentWatch Highest Retained Value award.
May 5, 2020
Aquajet Systems Logo
Aquajet Plans Digital Product Launch
Aquajet, a global hydrodemolition robot manufacturer, will introduce a new product through a worldwide digital launch at 2 p.m. Central on Wednesday, May 27.
May 4, 2020
Takeuchi
Takeuchi Announces Roadbuilders Machinery as New Dealer in Southwest Missouri
Takeuchi-US, a global leader in compact equipment, has announced RoadBuilders Machinery & Supply as a new dealer.
May 2, 2020
Wagner Meters is offering a free webinar.
Wagner Meters Offer Free Concrete Moisture Testing Webinar, Waives Training Fee
Wagner Meters is providing a free webinar on concrete moisture testing and waiving the fee on its Rapid RH training class.
May 1, 2020
Snorkel Logo 4140ab4f
Snorkel Joins CAT Allied Vendor Program
Snorkel, a leading global manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms, announces its partnership with Caterpillar Inc. as a preferred vendor for The Cat Allied Vendor Program.
April 29, 2020
White And Blue Health Pill And Tablet Letter Cutout On 806427
Coalition Urges Congress to Take Swift Action to Protect American's Healthcare Coverage
Coalition led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, American Hospital Association and America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) urges swift action to protect health care coverage in response to the COVID-19 crisis
April 28, 2020
Ipaf Logo2
IPAF Sees Year of Rising Membership, Steady Training Growth
The International Powered Access Federation (IPAF) experienced a strong trading year in 2019.
April 28, 2020
Terex 10835350
Terex Provides an Important Business Update Regarding COVID-19
Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX), a global manufacturer of aerial work platforms and materials processing equipment, is providing a business update regarding health and safety, liquidity, and cost reduction actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
April 27, 2020
Norty Turner, president of IPAF, Karin Nars, deputy president and Karel Huijser, vice president.
IPAF Presidential Team and Board Members Confirmed by AGM
A new presidential team has been confirmed for the International Powered Access Federation (IPAF).
April 26, 2020
Skyjack is producing PPE to help local hospitals with the COVID-19 efforts.
Skyjack, Linamar Produce PPE, Ventilators for COVID-19 Efforts
Linamar Corporation’s (TSX:LNR) Skyjack division received a request via social media from a local medical professional, prompting the revival of a promotional item which has new relevance today.
April 25, 2020
Deutz 5b33846a54500
DEUTZ Selects West Palm Beach Location For New Power Center
April 25, 2020
Agreement Blur Business Close Up 261621
During the COVID-19 Crisis, a New Type of Business Borrower Emerges
The finance sector is seeing a new type of B2B equipment financing customer emerging from the COVID-19 crisis. Is it a trend that will continue?
April 24, 2020
2019 06 07 15 49 13 Stanley
High-end Tech Provides an Accessible Solution to Market New and Used Equipment Remotely
Trick 3D applies AR, VR and 3D animation to deliver a life-like sales, rental or even training experience all from a mobile device
April 24, 2020
Dsc01359
Kato 17VXB Battery-powered Electric Excavator
This 17 class machine extends the company's battery/electric line, joining the popular 9VXB which is already on the market
April 24, 2020
Dynapac Fayat Group Red Black Final 5ad623bb98634
Dynapac Produces Medical Visors to Help with COVID-19
Dynapac, Karlskrona, Sweden, has begun producing medical visors to help with the acute shortage of protective medical equipment in Swedish regions due to the coronavirus.
April 24, 2020