Makinex Hires New VP of Sales and Marketing

Makinex has named Bill Marshall the company's new vice president of sales and marketing.

With over 19 years of construction and industrial B2B experience, Marshall’s knowledge and expertise will help to further develop and improve the customer and partner experience with Makinex. His work over the years across the globe are reflected within the network that he brings to the role – ranging from the United States and Canada to Australasia.

“Bill has been such a great fit within our outstanding team, and has helped excel the sales and marketing teams to their full potential. Although Bill was brought on during this unprecedented time, he has given Makinex his all and brought new forward-thinking ideas to how Makinex will succeed in 2020," says Peter Maginnis, general manager.

To reach Marshall, email B.Marshall@Makinex.com.