Gearflow Wins 2020 VentureCat Competition

At the competition, Gearflow also won first place in its industry track and was voted the audience favorite during the event.

June 18, 2020
Gearflow
Ben Preston and Luke Powers
Ben Preston and Luke Powers
Gearflow Logo

Gearflow, a startup building an online construction equipment marketplace, has won first place and $150,000 at Northwestern University’s annual VentureCat competition on Wednesday.

The event, which was completely virtual this year due to the COVID-19 crisis, attracted more than 650 viewers.

Ben Preston, a Kellogg MBA candidate, and Luke Powers launched the marketplace in 2018. After working at his father-in-law’s equipment rental company for six years, Powers was tasked with bringing the family business online. When he began his research, he learned how fragmented the parts industry was and how expensive it could be to build a site from scratch. Eighty percent of equipment suppliers are independent, small shops, Preston said, and most do not have the budget to construct their own e-commerce sites. Instead, these mom-and-pop shops rely on selling through Amazon or eBay, and these generic marketplaces lack branded storefronts for suppliers and group all sellers in the same place.

“So it becomes really commoditized by price because you’re selling next to everyone,” Preston said.

Unlike these competitors, Gearflow allows suppliers to create their own online store pages, building on the sales reputation they’ve developed for years offline. Users can search for parts and machinery, giving them a one-stop-shop for their equipment needs.

In its first year in business, suppliers’ overwhelming demand to get listed crashed the site. Gearflow raised $1.8 million in seed funding at the end of last year to rebuild. Now, the VentureCat cash will help the company expand even more.

At the competition, Gearflow also won first place in its industry track and was voted the audience favorite during the event, awarding the startup an extra $8,000 and $2,000, respectively. The six-person company will use the funds to hire another engineer to rebuild the site for the third time.

Gearflow now lists — or is waiting to list — 12 million SKUs from 108 suppliers located across the country. Preston said the funds will go toward re-platforming and getting all the items listed. By the beginning of 2021, the company aims to offer a space for equipment rental companies like Powers’ families to list. Eventually, Gearflow hopes to analyze its transactions and use the insights found to inform suppliers’ decisions around fleet, equipment, marketing, and more.

More than 50 teams applied to compete in this year’s VentureCat, with 26 making it to the semi-finals and just six finalists pitching at the event. The startups that pitched in the finals were companies that won first place in their industry tracks.

Throughout the entire program, Northwestern gave out more than $300,000 in non-dilutive prize money, up from $100,000 last year. The funds this year were primarily supplied from The Levy Institute, and Lanny and Sharon Martin. Lanny is a longtime trustee of Northwestern and earned his bachelors in 1968 and his JD from Northwestern’s School of Law in 1973.

In March, Melissa Kaufman, the executive director of The Garage at Northwestern, made the decision that the VentureCat would be hosted virtually, though she had debated having the event at all.

“Ultimately, we felt because of the pandemic, it was more important than ever to support our students, particularly those that want to walk an entrepreneurial path,” Kaufman said.

Related
Inside an HR2 warehouse
8 Tips to Increase the Efficiency of a Parts Department
June 17, 2020
The Co-Founders of Gearflow.com set out to build an online marketplace by equipment rental, for equipment rental.
Gearflow.com Raises $1.1 Million in Funding to Elevate Construction Equipment Rental
October 15, 2019
Recommended
Case&apos;s new DL550B dozer/loader distinguishes itself from compact track loaders with a frame-mounted dozer, steel tracks and structural weight designed for heavy dozing work.
Case DL550B Minotaur Adds Real Dozer Specs at the Top of Compact Track Loaders
Case’s new dozer/loader isn’t the most-powerful compact track loader on the market but it is the heaviest, and it’s equipped with the most serious dozing capability
June 17, 2020
103999365 2739674386308928 1678089566891292469 N
The Infrastructure Trickle Down Effect
The Brookings Institute says that 1 out of every 10 jobs in America is related to infrastructure. What happens to those workers if we don't get the funding needed to keep projects going? We don't want to find out.
June 18, 2020
83601242 623126111882167 8112057651973454747 N
Trump Finally Plans His $1T Infrastructure Boost
The existing U.S. infrastructure funding law is up for renewal by Sept. 30, and the administration sees that as a possible vehicle to push through a broader package
June 16, 2020
Latest
New Holland L334 099
New Holland 300 Series Skid-steer Loaders
Six new models feature an 8-in. LCD multifunction display, factory fit reverse camera and upgraded cab controls
June 16, 2020
Uri 3
United Rentals Offers Free Trench Safety Stand Down Digital Learning Series
The trench safety digital learning series takes place during the Trench Safety Stand Down, June 15 to 19
June 12, 2020
Social Media 1200x628 (8)
Why Contractors Should Attend the Ignite Construction Summit
The Ignite Construction Summit is the industry’s premier management-focused education and networking program, specifically designed for business owners and top-level managers who are dedicated to “lighting a fire” within their company.
June 11, 2020
Tl8 R2 Working
Takeuchi TL8R2 Compact Track Loader
Redesigned unit offers a tipping load of 6,041 lbs. and is powered by a 74.3-hp turbocharged, Tier 4 Final-compliant engine
June 11, 2020
Asv Full Standard Tracks
It’s Gotta Be the Shoes
Compact track loaders are real work horses. But like real horses, they can go a lot further and do a lot more with the right shoes on. And in the case of compact track loaders, those shoes are, in fact, the tracks they run on.
October 4, 2017
Sunward 25 Lineup Booms
Sunward Excavator Line
Sunward now offers mini- to full-size excavators to the North American market.
June 4, 2020
Kubota U55 4 Trench
Kubota U55-4 Tight Tailswing Compact Excavator
The 5-ton model is powered by a 45.2-net-hp Kubota electronically controlled Tier 4-compliant engine with common rail system
June 4, 2020
Kato Excavator Image (2)
Kato HD512LC-7 and HD514MR-7 Hydraulic Excavators
HD512LC-7 standard radius and HD514MR-7 mini radius excavators generate bucket digging force of 21,123 lbs. or up to 22,031 lbs. at high power
June 4, 2020
Accounting Analytics Balance Black And White 209224
How Business Leaders Can Bring Stability In A Time of Ongoing Uncertainty
It’s never been more important to find new and creative ways to meet revenue goals and maintain stability amid ongoing uncertainty
May 28, 2020
Fred Daniels, Virginia Abrasives Ceo
Virginia Abrasives Corp Names New CEO
An economics and business graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, Fred Daniels began his career at Herc Rentals.
May 29, 2020
Clay Eubanks, current president of Takeuchi US, will be relocate to Japan to assume the role of Director of Global Sales
Takeuchi Announces Changes to Global Management Structure and Board
Several changes were made to the worldwide management structure of Takeuchi and membership of its Board of Directors
May 28, 2020
Ams Merlo Tf30 9 520
TF30.9 Compact Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's TF30.9 is designed where a small machine with power and reach is needed.
May 27, 2020
R70 28 S Plus 840x2048
Roto 70.28 S Plus Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's Roto 70.28 S Plus features a maximum load capacity of 15,500 lb.
May 27, 2020
R70 24 S Plus 840x2048
Roto 70.24 S Plus Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's Roto 70.24 S Plus features a maximum load capacity of 15,400 lb. and a maximum height of 79 ft. 3 in., which can handle up to 6,600 lb.
May 27, 2020
Roto50 30 Splus 1 A
Roto 50.30 S Plus Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's R50.30S Plus features a maximum height of 96 ft. and can handle 4,500 lb.
May 27, 2020
Roto 50 21 S Plus Aaaa
Roto 50.21 S Plus Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's Roto 50.21 S Plus telehandler comes standard with 360-degree turret rotation and a 20-degree tilt cab.
May 27, 2020
P40 13 1 A
P40.13 Panoramic Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's P40.13 telehandler features independent front stabilizers with a maximum operating capacity of 8,800-lb.
May 27, 2020
Ams Merlo R40 18 S 840x2048
Roto 40.18S Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's Roto 40.18S features a 415-degree turret rotation and an 8,800-lb. capacity at a 58-ft. maximum lift height.
May 27, 2020
Ams Merlo P40 17 A 2
P40.17 Panoramic Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's P40.17 features independent front stabilizers and designed for medium-sized material handling applications.
May 27, 2020
Ams Merlo P35 11 T 1
P35.11 Panoramic Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's P35.11 is a compact machine offering a maximum load capacity of 7,700 lb.
May 27, 2020
Merlo P72 10
P72.10 High Capacity Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's P72.10 can lift 9,000 l.b to a height of 31 ft. 3 in. or 4,500 lb. with a reach of 17 ft. 1 in.
May 27, 2020
Heat exhaustion is a precursor to the more serious heat stroke , which can typically be identified by a lack of sweating, nausea and vomiting, mental confusion, flushed skin, rapid breathing and a racing pulse.
18 Tips to Stay Cool on the Jobsite in the Summer Heat
Getting through a hot day takes planning and preparation; don't show up to the jobsite unprepared for the heat
July 11, 2017
Based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Genie is now offering new procedures and protocols for cleaning and disinfecting aerial equipment on jobsites to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 while working at height.
Genie Provides COVID-19 Cleaning Protocols for Aerial Equipment
This information provides jobsite superintendents and fleet managers with specific precautions to take in order to keep workers and jobsites safe and productive.
May 22, 2020
Crane collapse is often caused by lack of safety enforcement.
Crane Collapse Fatalities are Preventable
Crane collapses in major cities have topped headlines, but investigations often conclude these accidents are preventable with proper safety processes and operating procedures.
May 21, 2020