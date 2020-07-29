Alert Management Systems Named Colorado Top 100 Woman-Owned Business

Alert Management Systems has once again been ranked in Colorado’s Top 100 Woman-Owned Companies in 2020.

This prestigious ranking is compiled and published annually by Colorado Biz Magazine.

Alert Management Systems is 100% woman-owned by Co-President/COO Mary Crosslin and Co-President/CEO Kara Longmire. They became the principal owners of Alert in 2016, after several years as senior managers at the company.

“We are proud to once again be included with such good company in the state of Colorado,” said Longmire. “It’s important to us to continue elevating the discussion of women entrepreneurs, and we applaud the continuing work of Colorado Biz Magazine in promoting this important segment of business ownership. We’ve been working diligently to certify Alert for other important woman-owned business designations, so we can continue this conversation with our employees, clients, and other business owners.”

Crosslin added, “Not only are we 100% woman-owned, but we have a decades-long tradition of having women in various leadership positions in our business. Our organization is a tech company making an enormous impact in the rental industry, and we want to ensure that Alert Rental is synonymous with excellent service, creative collaboration, and ingenuity. Achieving this important milestone year-after-year communicates our strengths to our rental community, where women-owned businesses continue to emerge as industry leaders.”