FleetUp and Alert Rental Partner to Help Rental Companies

FleetUp and Alert have partnered to improve communication between rental companies and customers. FleetUp integrates into Alert’s software to automate the most important parts of the delivery process, giving dispatch, drivers, and customers real-time shipment GPS locations and ETAs.

No matter what tools they use to talk to coworkers, rental teams who don’t talk to clients are more likely to deliver orders to the wrong places at the wrong times. Customers get upset, time gets wasted, and businesses lose money.

“We’re delighted to partner with FleetUp to bring even more value to Alert’s Dispatcher Dashboard. Our integration will save Alert customers time and money, and we’re excited to continue developing innovative GPS solutions together,” said Mary Crosslin, co-president/COO of Alert Rental.

As soon as drivers are ready to start their delivery, they click 'Start Delivery' on their mobile app. The app automatically generates the delivery address, route, and order info. At the same time, the end-customer receives an automated ETA via text or email. And dispatch monitors every step of the process remotely.

“FleetUp's solutions are not only designed to make companies more efficient, they also help our clients create a stronger experience for their customers,” said FleetUp CEO Ezra Kwak. "That’s why the Dispatch-to-Doorstep tool is so powerful – it doesn’t only strengthen supply chains, it strengthens the human links in those chains. It boosts driver performance by simplifying their jobs and increases customer satisfaction by keeping them informed."

Information provided by Alert Rental Software and edited by Alexis Sheprak.