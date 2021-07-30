Alert Rental Named 2021 Top 100 Woman-Owned Company in Colorado

Based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Alert Rental is 100% woman-owned, with co-presidents Mary Crosslin and Kara Longmire becoming the owners of Alert in September 2016.

July 30, 2021
Alexis Sheprak
Alert Rental Software
Web Icons Top 100 Woman Owned Cos (002)
Ams Logo

Alert Rental (Interactive Management Systems Corp.) has ranked as one of the ColoradoBiz’s Top 100 Woman-Owned Companies in 2021. ColoradoBiz Magazine celebrates the achievements of Colorado’s most successful female entrepreneurs, and Alert Rental has been listed for three consecutive years.

Based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Alert Rental is 100% woman-owned, with co-presidents Mary Crosslin and Kara Longmire becoming the owners of Alert in September 2016. Prior to that, both women spent several years as senior managers leading the business. Once they saw the opportunity to own Alert, they never looked back.

“Alert has given me so many opportunities for growth in the professional world as a woman,” said Crosslin, co-president and COO of Alert. “I have formed connections with many other female clients running their own small businesses, which keeps that momentum flowing. As women-owned businesses continue to succeed, I am honored to be an industry leader.”

“We continue to be proud and excited to represent not only women in Colorado, but women in business everywhere” said Longmire, co-president and CEO of Alert. “This is an award we will continue to respect and share to inspire other women leaders to take charge of their careers.”

Information provided by Alert Rental and edited by Alexis Sheprak.

